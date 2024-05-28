Sundowns want Mailula back – report

Mamelodi Sundowns are looking at bringing striker Cassius Mailula back from Major League Soccer side Toronto FC, according to a report in the latest edition of the iDiski Times newspaper.

Masandawana sold Mailula to Toronto FC in July 2023, but the 22 year-old has battled to break into the first team, making only seven appearances in all competitions. Mailula has scored twice this season in the Canadian Championship, but that is a knockout competition where the standard is lower than in the MLS itself.

Mailula has played just 11 minutes in the MLS this season, and Toronto FC coach John Herdman has admitted the quality of strikers at his disposal means it will be difficult for Mailula to get much game time at that level.

Internal loan

Toronto, in fact, recently announced that they had loaned Mailula to their second team, though they have the option to pick him in their first team squad too, and he has been on the bench since that decision, though he has not played in the MLS.

According to the iDiski Times report, a move back for Mailula to Sundowns could depend on his wage demands. Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has openly questioned Mailula’s move to Toronto, the Belgian could see that the quality of striker at the side was going to limit his game time there.

A return to Sundowns for Mailula may be the sensible option, to get more playing time and to reignite his international career, which has ground to a halt. Mailula has made just two appearances for Bafana, in home-and-away Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia in March 2023.