Sundowns’ Mokoena still wants to play overseas

Despite signing a new contract extension at Mamelodi Sundowns, Teboho Mokoena still harbours ambitions of playing abroad. The midfield general...

Despite signing a new contract extension at Mamelodi Sundowns, Teboho Mokoena still harbours ambitions of playing abroad.

The midfield general was the subject of huge interest from a number of teams following his heroics for Bafana Bafana at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.

In an effort to ward off interest from other clubs, the Brazilians have tied down Mokoena to a new long-term contract that is valid until 2029. The former SuperSport United star insists that his dream of plying his trade in bigger leagues hasn’t diminished.

“The dream is still alive and we still have the Club World Cup so we’ll see next year how it goes. I’m happy to be at the club and the reason I signed the contract is because I know the project of the club,” Mokoena said.

Sundowns are set to play in an expanded 32-team FIFA Club World Cup in the USA in the middle of next year.

“I still want to be part of the project so it was an easy decision for me to stay here because we (also) still have the Caf Champions League, African Football League (AFL) and I still have Bafana Bafana.”

The 27-year-old was speaking at Sundowns’ Chloorkop headquarters on Monday ahead of the intriguing MTN8 first leg semifinal clash against Stellenbosch FC at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on Wednesday night.

“I think the preparations have been going well with the team and the team is looking forward to the game,” he added

I think we played in the first half (against Polokwane City in the quarterfinals) and in the second half, we were losing a bit of energy and they were motivated but I think if we can convert our chances in the first half, then we will make it easier for ourselves”.

Williams still injured

Meanwhile, Masandawana coach Manqoba Mngqithi has revealed that both Ronwen Williams and new signing Kegan Johannes remain sidelined for Stellies’ visit to Tshwane due injuries.

“With regards to Kegan, he’s still out for this match. When he came here, he had just done an operation with SuperSport United but he’s very close and he’s beginning to train on the pitch now. We’re hoping that in the next few weeks he will start competitive training,” Mngqithi concluded.

“Ronwen is also very close and he’s now with our biokineticist and it’s just a matter of time before he comes for full training and we’re hoping that in the second leg, he might be there.”