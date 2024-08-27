Mngqithi issues friendly warning to Stellenbosch FC

On the eve of their MTN8 semifinal, first leg at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has offered a friendly warning to Stellenbosch FC.



Stellies continue to punch above their weight class following a remarkable campaign last season.

They are one step away from progressing into the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup, while also in the last four of the domestic top eight competition.

Mngqithi knows first-hand the pressure of heightened expectations when coaching so-called smaller clubs.

In 2009, he led Golden Arrows to their only cup success in top-flight football. Ironically, it was in the MTN8 competition. Stellenbosch made history last season by winning the Carling Knockout which was their first piece of silverware in the PSL top flight.

“Stellenbosch are not changing coaches a lot and they have a very clear playing philosophy, which is working for them,” said Mngqithi.

“(But) I remember after winning the MTN8 with Golden Arrows, the expectation from management started to shift and they started to believe that maybe the team should be in the top four,” Mngqithi said.

“When they start to put that stress on the team, it starts to create problems. I always make an example of (Claudio) Ranieri at Leicester City, he won the league with a lot of counter attacks and they were strong on set-pieces and immediately expectations grew after winning the league.

“Ranieri lost his job as the expectations moved and I’m just a little bit scared that maybe Stellenbosch might go that direction, thinking that the team has matured and the expectations start to grow a bit.”

Stellies have sold two key players in Iqraam Rayners and Deano van Rooyen to Sundowns and Orlando Pirates respectively. Mngqithi, is however, not reading too much into their departures.

“When you see a player like (Lehlohonolo) Mojela in their team, you already know that they anticipated that if they were to lose some of their key players, he would be important. They brought in a player like Sanele Barns. Personally, I don’t think they have lost that much but if they were to lose the same number of players for two to three seasons in a row, that’s when problems might start,” Mngqithi concluded.