Former Sundowns defender remains clubless

'He knows that he needs to be fit if an opportunity comes,' said a source close to the player.

Nicholas Lukhubeni is still searching for a club after parting ways with Mamelodi Sundowns earlier this month. The right back was released by Sundowns after being sent on loan on five separate occasions.

As he hopes to get a deal in the new 2024/25 season, the 28 year-old is now keeping fit on his own. Lukhubeni recently trained with Marumo Gallants after cutting ties with the Brazilians but it looks he wasn’t offered a deal.

“Nicholas is a free agent and can sign for any club of his choice, even after the window closes but he knows that he needs to be fit if an opportunity comes,” said a source close to the player.

‘Working hard’

“He’s positive that something will come up and has left his future in the hands of his agent. For now he’s working hard to remain fit because he believes he still belongs in the top league. I don’t know what happened at Gallants since he trained with them because I thought they would sign him based on his experience and quality.”

The well-travelled defender is a Sundowns academy graduate who made his debut under former coach Pitso Mosimane five years ago. He has previously been loaned to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), Sekhukhune United, Maritzburg United, Moroka Swallows and Cape Town Spurs.