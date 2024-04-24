Local Soccer

24 Apr 2024

Sundowns player arrested for ‘assaulting girlfriend’ – report

'Police arrested him and he will appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court soon,' a source told scrolla.africa.

A Mamelodi Sundowns player was arrested on Tuesday on charges of assaulting his girlfriend, according to a report on scrolla.africa.

The website claims that the player was to spend last night in the police cells at the Sebenza police station in Edenvale, Johannesburg.

“She opened a case at Sebenza police station. Police arrested him and he will appear in court in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court soon,” a source told scrolla.africa.

There have been several incidents in recent years involving South African footballers and allegations of domestic assault.

In February, former Orlando Pirates midfielder Thandani Ntshumayelo appeared in the Randburg Magistrates Court on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, brought by his girlfriend.

That case has now been postponed to May 21 for further investigation.

In November, then-Orlando Pirates forward Thembinkosi Lorch was convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Fundiswa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala, and given a three year prison sentence, suspended for five years.

Pirates controversially chose to continue playing Lorch after a very brief suspension and he went on to sign for Sundowns in the January transfer window.

In March 22, Pirates midfielder Nkanyiso Zungu was arrested in Johannesburg for allegedely assaulting his partner, those those charges were later withdrawn.

