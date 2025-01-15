Sundowns’ Rayners targeting Champions League top spot

'They will fight to make it difficult for us, but we just have to be patient and be ourselves. That's what will make us win the game,' said Rayners.

Iqraam Rayners of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 football match against AmaZulu FC at Moses Mabida Stadium in Durban on 24 December 2024 ©Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix

Fresh from being named the PSL Player of the Month for November and December, Mamelodi Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners is already looking ahead to their final match of the CAF Champions League group stage against AS FAR.

The Brazilians have one foot in the quarterfinals of Africa’s biggest club competition. They need to avoid defeat at home to FAR to guarantee passage to the last eight.

ALSO READ: Riveiro warns Orlando Pirates ahead of Al-Ahly clash

The Moroccan side have already secured their place in the knockout phase, but top spot is still up for grabs as the two teams renew rivalries at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday night. The corresponding fixture ended in a 1-1 draw with Rayners on target but securing all three points will see the Tshwane giants finish top of Group B.

“They will come with a lot of confidence, and they will fight to make it difficult for us, but we just have to be patient and be ourselves. That’s what will make us win the game,” Rayners said.

“I just think they will sit back because, obviously, they want to finish top of the group. For us to finish top, we need to push ourselves to win the game and score goals.”

Rayners scooped the PSL award after scoring in Masandawana’s victories over Stellenbosch FC and AmaZulu last December. He was also on the score sheet in the 3-0 win over Sekhukhune United in November.

“For me, it’s always good to win individual awards, but it’s not about me alone; it’s all about the team effort, with everyone helping me to achieve something, so I’m happy,” Rayners concluded.

“It was a good month because we travelled a lot and played a lot of games, so I was always focused, happy, and in a good space. Travelling makes you tired, but we pushed through it, and it’s all about rest and the team’s physios help us. They always advise us to rest and sleep properly, so it was good.”

ALSO READ: In-form Rayners and Sundowns coach Cardoso recognised by PSL

Meanwhile, Raja Casablanca will be at home to DR Congo side AS Maniema Union, hoping for a favour from fellow Botola Pro League rivals FAR. Casablanca have an outside chance of making it out of the group stages if they beat Maniema by three goals or more and Sundowns loses to FAR.