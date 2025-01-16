Percy Tau pens emotional goodbye letter to Al-Ahly and fans

“From day one, I was here to make history, and together we made it," wrote Tau.

Percy Tau has penned an emotional farewell letter following his departure from Al-Ahly.



This comes after the Bafana Bafana star ended his four-year stay at the Red Devils and Qatar SC on a two-year deal this week.



READ MORE: Official: Percy Tau finds new home after Al-Ahly exit

Tau has since penned an emotional letter, which he posted on X, thanking Al Ahly president Mahmoud El Khatib, club management, coaches, staff, players, and supporters for their support during his stay at the team.

“From day one, I was here to make history, and together we made it,” wrote Tau.

“You, my beloved ones, have been my home and my inspiration for the years I have been with you. Together we have made great and unforgettable memories.

“Together, we have won and celebrated 12 incredible Championships. I am really pleased to have achieved all of the great accolades with you, without saving a single drop of sweat.

“Each victory was made sweeter by your unwavering support and seeing the smiles all over your faces. Your cheers, passion, and love have been the driving force behind my every moment on the pitch.

“Leaving is never easy, but I carry with me memories of joy, triumph, and unity for representing The Club of Century with this generation of great players. This isn’t a goodbye, but a heartfelt “see you later.”



ALSO READ: Ex-Chiefs captain Khune backs Saile’s potential move to Chippa

Tau started his professional career at Mamelodi Sundowns where he was promoted from the club’s reserve side in January 2014.

The 30-year-old has also played for Witbank Spurs, Brighton and Hove Albion in England, Union Saint-Gilloise, RSC Anderlecht, and Club Brugge in Belgium in his career that has lasted a decade.