In-form Rayners and Sundowns coach Cardoso recognised by PSL

Chiefs midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala won the Goal of the Month award.

The PSL has announced winners for the Betway Premiership Player of the and Coach of the Month awards for November and December.

In-form Mamelodi Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners and Miguel Cardoso have both been rewarded for their efforts in the Betway Premiership monthly awards for November and December.



Cardoso was named Coach of the Month for the period in question after leading the Brazilians to three consecutive league wins over Stellenbosch FC, AmaZulu FC, and Richards Bay.

The Portuguese coach couldn’t have done it without Rayners, who scored in victories over Stellies and Usuthu last December. The 29-year-old was also on the score sheet in the 3-0 win over Sekhukhune United in November.

“Rayners earned the Betway Premiership Player of the Month award after an impressive run of form that saw him narrowly edge out tough competition from Relebohile Mofokeng and Hendrick Ekstein,” the PSL said in a statement.

Chiefs’ Shabalala bags Goal of the Month gong

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala’s individual effort in the narrow 1-0 victory over Chippa United earned him the Goal of the Month award.

𝐆𝐨𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡



Mduduzi Shabalala's brilliant solo goal for @KaizerChiefs is the #BetwayPrem Goal of the Month for November/December





Shabalala’s goal beat stiff competition from Orlando Pirates’ duo of Thalente Mbatha and Relebohile Mofokeng for their goals against Marumo Gallants and Magesi FC respectively.

Rayners follows in the footsteps of teammate Lucas Ribeiro who won the prize for the months of September and October. In the same period, the Buccaneers coach Jose Riveiro was the recipient of the coach of the month award following a strong start to the league campaign.



As usual, the three winners were officially selected by a judging panel comprising PSL-accredited media members.

