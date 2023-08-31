Sundowns rout Olympic de Moroni in Champions League qualifier

Banyana Ba Style proved to be strong against the side from Comoros.

Nonhlanhla Mthandi of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates goal with teammates during the 2023 CAF Womens Championship League COSAFA Qualifier match against Olympique de Moroni at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, Clermont on Tuesday. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies opened their Cosafa Caf Champions League qualifiers in style by thrashing Olympic de Moroni 8-0 in a Group B clash at Harry Gwala Stadium on Thursday.



Last year, Sundowns lost the competition on penalties to Green Buffaloes, but managed to qualify for the Caf Champions League as defending champions.

Coming into this edition of the qualifiers, the message was very clear to the players at Sundowns, to go all out and claim their dominance in the Southern region of the continent.

Banyana Ba Style proved to be strong against the side from Comoros, with the South Africans scoring two goals in the first half and the rest of the goals were scored in the last period of the match.

From the first few minutes of the tie, Downs were all over their opponents and their intention of winning the game was very clear.

The first goal of the match came in the 10th minute of the match, with speedy winger Chuene Morifi finding the back of the net.

From the on, the side from Pretoria were all over their opponents.

Tiiesetso Makhubela extended the home side’s lead in the 35th minute as Sundowns went into the break with a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Moroni barely made any clear cut chances and when they tried to attack, the Sundowns defenders were well on guard.

Boitumelo Rabale scored the third goal of the match just 10 minutes into the second half.

A few minutes later, as Nonhlanhla Mthandi score the fourth goals before Makhubela made it 5-0 by scoring her second goal of the match.

Things were starting to fall apart for the visitors, with the Sundowns players looking to add more goals.

In the 62nd minute, Tebogo Tholakele made it 6-0, making things much worse for their opponents.

The Brazilians were well in total control of the game as Tshabalala made a couple of changes in the match and also giving her new signing Kholosa Biyana her debut.

But the scoring didn’t stop as Gabonnelwe Kekana made it 7-0 for Banyana Ba Style.

Towards the end of the match, substitute Miche Minnies scored the last goal of the match to seal the victory for Sundowns.