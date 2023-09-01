God must be a Kaizer Chiefs supporter, says Mokwena

"When I said that 'Kaizer Chiefs is a very lucky team' and they took the statement and ran with it," said Mokwena.

In a bid to clarify his comments on Kaizer Chiefs being a “historically lucky team”, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena said “God must be a Kaizer Chiefs supporter” when he addressed the media on Thursday.



Amakhosi and The Brazilians will renew rivalries on Saturday in the MTN8 semi-final at FNB Stadium. Mokwena’ team edged Chiefs 2-1 in a league encounter already this season.

The coach wasn’t pleased with the fact that his team could not make better use of their opportunities in the narrow win.



He revealed his half-time team talk to his players and how he warned them about not being clinical in front of goal because Chiefs have a habit of divine luck in big games.

“I know someone is waiting for a headline and I know someone is waiting for a statement they can misuse,” Mokwena further explained what he meant by the ‘lucky team’ expression ahead of the much-anticipated first leg semi-final.

“When I said that ‘Kaizer Chiefs is a very lucky team’ and they took the statement and ran with it. But my goodness I wish someone would say I was a lucky person because when someone says that, it means there is God’s hand always in your favour.

“Imagine if someone says to you that your chosen by God in most cases when he has to choose between you and others. People tried to misuse it but I can tell you that as a kid that grew up in Orlando West and having experienced so many games of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates first hand, I understood the feeling in the township when Chiefs won.

“I would hear what people said and I would see the storyline in situations when Pirates played Chiefs or Swallows played Chiefs and how in many games you just saw God’s divine hand falling upon Kaizer Chiefs. God must be a Kaizer Chiefs supporter and there is no greater compliment.”

The 36-year-old is the grandson of the late Orlando Pirates great Eric “Scara” Sono who captained Pirates in the 1960s.



He revealed the conversation he had with Amakhosi chairman Dr Kaizer Motaung, insisting he would never disrespect the Soweto giants.



“Let me just share a story of when I met Ntate Kaizer Motaung for the first time,” Mokwena said to the media gathered at the PSL headquarters.

“He (Kaizer Motaung) called me and said ‘I’ve been meaning to speak to you for many years’ and he said ‘if it wasn’t for your grandfather and his passing away, there would be no Kaizer Chiefs.’ He (also) said ‘the amount of respect I had for your grandfather and what he did for my career, I would have never started this incredible football club if he was still alive.’



“So imagine if at any point with my grandfather sitting in heaven felt I was disrespecting Kaizer Chiefs with that statement that I’ve just made. So I know what I’m saying because there’s a very strong link and huge respect that I have for the football club and for Dr Kaizer Motaung.

“That’s where I speak from like Real Madrid for example, they have some form of direct line to the heavens and that’s the profile of the team we’re playing against on Saturday.”

Lucas Ribeiro and Neo Maema were on the scoresheet for Sundowns the last time the two teams met while Ashley Du Preez grabbed what turned out to be consolation goal for Chiefs.