Sundowns slaughter Chiefs to reach Carling Knockout semis

Manqoba Mngqithi's side smash four goals past a hapless Amakhosi.

Mamelodi Sundowns turned on the style at FNB Stadium on Saturday, humiliating Kaizer Chiefs 4-0 to reach the Carling Black Label Knockout semifinals.

Another opportunity to break their trophy drought is gone for Chiefs.

On top of this, Amakhosi head coach Nasreddine Nabi has been handed a clear indication of just how large the gap is between the best in the country and his team. On this evidence, it looks near impossible to bridge.

Sundowns had killed this game off by the 40th minute, some brilliant attacking play rampaging through Chiefs to put Manqoba Mngqithi’s side 3-0 up.

Chiefs destroyed by Sundowns

Chiefs could easily have been 6-0 down by half time. Iqraam Rayners scored twice, Peter Shalulile netted once and could have had a hat-trick. Lucas Ribeiro hit the bar with a thunderbolt.

After the break, Sundowns understandably took their foot off the gas a bit, while Chiefs had Angolan defender Inacio Miguel sent off, only just after returning from suspension.

Khuliso Mudau added a fourth goal just after the hour mark. Most expected Sundowns would win this game, but it was staggering just how one-sided the game was. After all, Chiefs had run Sundowns close in the Betway Premiership on September 28.

But Sundowns were the only team in this from the start, with the stands the only place that Chiefs were outperforming their opponents.

Amakhosi supporters packed into FNB Stadium in the hope of seeing their team perform, but instead they were treated to a Masandawana masterclass.

Rayners hit the woodwork as early as the 6th minute, his effort deflecting of Rushwin Dortley before hitting the post and going wide.

Chiefs pay the penalty

In the 13th minute, Samkelo Zwane gave the ball away in front of his own defence and Ribeiro burst into the box, where he was brough down by Njabulo Blom.

Rayners drilled an excellent penalty low to Fiacre Ntwari’s right.

Chiefs’ players had already started to lose their heads, with Wandile Duba booked after shout at referee Luxolo Badi.

A pitch invader then casued a disruption in play, and Chiefs fans also started throwing bottles onto the field.

After already getting in trouble when their fans threw bottles in the league defeat to Sundowns in September, more pain will surely come Chiefs’ way now via another PSL charge.

Rayners, meanwhile, completed a brace in the 22nd minute. Khuliso Mudau’s cross fell slightly fortunately for the Sundowns striker. The rest, however, was sublime, as he dummied two players and drilled a finish into bottom corner.

Chiefs fans were causing more problems and the referee even stopped the game for a brief moment.

On the half hout mark, Shalulile should have scored as Rayners played him through on goal but Ntwari made a good save. The Namibian marksman, however, got his goal five minutes before the break, slotting Aubrey Modiba’s pinpoint cross past Ntwari.

There was still time before the break for the superb Ribeiro to thunder an effort off the crossbar, and for Shalulile to round Ntwari but fluff his finish wide from a difficult angle.

Nabi tried to change it up after the break, brining on young talent Mfundo Vilakazi.

Chiefs see red, Sundowns grab a fourth

But Chiefs’ problems simply mounted, when in the 54th minute, Miguel dragged down Shalulile. Referee Badi, having already shown him a yellow in the first half, gave the Amakhosi defender his marching orders.

Ribeiro seemed to be having his own personal shooting contest and hit another long range effort inches over.

The Brazilian then turned provider in the 61st minute, sending Mudau into the box, and he easily beat Ntwari.