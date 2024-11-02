Nabi apologises to Chiefs fans after Sundowns humiliation

'Nothing we worked on (in training) worked today,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi apologised to the club’s supporters after his side were thrashed 4-0 by Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday in the Carling Black Label Knockout quarterfinals.

“Apologies to the fans today, we are very sorry,” Nabi told SuperSport TV, after his side were taken apart by Masandawana, finding themselves 3-0 down by half time.

Chiefs’ Nabi – Nothing worked today

When asked which part of his team didn’t work, Nabi responded “everywhere, from the backline to the attack. Nothing we worked on (in training) worked today.”

Nabi remains confident he can be the man to turn Chiefs’ fortunes around – he has continuously asked for patience and time to build a competitive team.

Nabi – Even big clubs can lose by a score like this

“Today was a tough lesson, but in football it happens. Even big clubs can lose by a score like this. We saw it last week with Real Madrid (they lost 4-0 to Barcelona). We need to lift ourselves up from today, lift the players, and encourage them to go back to the training pitch, to work harder to make our beautiful fans happier next time.

“We know they have been waiting for moments of joy for a long time. We believe and will work harder to give them what they are expecting from us.”