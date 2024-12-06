Sundowns to play Borussia Dortmund at Club World Cup

Masandawanaa also get Fuminense of Brazil and Ulsan of South Korea in their group.

FIFA President Giani Infantino (L) and Brazilian soccer great Ronaldo (R) present the trophy during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Draw ceremony in Miami, USA, 05 December 2024. FIFA’s new club competition will be played for the first time from 15 June to 13?July 2025 in 12 stadiums across the USA. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

The FIFA Club World Cup draw has pitted Mamelodi Sundowns against German giants Borussia Dortmund and Fluminense of Brazil.

The expanded 32-team tournament will be played in the United States next year, where the South African champions will also compete against South Korean side Ulsan HD FC in Group F.

ALSO READ: FIFA to reveal Club World Cup draw amid apathy, legal threats

Masandawana will get their campaign underway against Ulsan before playing Bundesliga outfit Dortmund. Fluminense will be last on their agenda with the top two teams advancing to the knockout phase.

Masandawa have been preparing for the tournament even before the current season started. According to their coach Manqoba Mngqithi, the club picked their opponents in pre-season based on the profile of clubs they will be playing at the Club World Cup.

Another interesting draw saw Wydad Casablanca, who are now coached by former Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena, being drawn against English Premier League champions Manchester City, Serie A powerhouse Juventus and Al Ain FC of the UAE.

Caf Champions League holders and Percy Tau’s Al-Ahly are alongside Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, Porto and Palmeiras in Group A.

ALSO READ: Benni McCarthy responds to reports he could join Sundowns

Another South African that will get a taste of the club spectacle is Elias Mokwana of Esperance in Tunisia. His team will play English club Chelsea, Flamengo of Brazil and Mexico’s Club Leon when the tournament kicks off in June next year.