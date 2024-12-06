Can Pirates pass the ultimate Champions League test?

A Merseyside derby and a London derby are the highlights of the English Premier League weekend.

Orlando Pirates v Al Ahly

Orlando Pirates were brought slightly back down to earth this week as their winning run in the Betway Premiership came to an end at the hands of Stellenbosch.

The Buccaneers, however, should not be too downhearted as they are still in a fantastic position to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for the domestic league title this season.

In the Caf Champions League, meanwhile, Jose Riveiro’s side started their Group C campaign with a 2-1 win in Algeria against CR Belouizdad. That sets them up perfectly for Saturday’s home game against Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

The Red Devils have won a record 12 Champions League titles, including four of the last five. But they have only beaten Pirates once in six attempts, albeit that their victory won them the 2013 Caf Champions League title.

Ahly are masters of the knockout rounds but can be vulnerable in the group stages, especially away from home.

Prediction – Pirates 2 Ahly 1

Everton v Liverpool

Everton take on Liverpool in the English Premier League on Saturday, in what will be the final top flight Merseyside derby played at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche’s side picked up a first league win in six games on Wednesday when they thrashed Wolves 4-0 at home, and will hope to carry that momentum in what promises to be an even more emotional occasion than usual on Saturday.

Everton have hosted Liverpool at Goodison Park for 130 years, but are moving to a new location – inventively named Everton Stadium – in time for the start of the 2025/26 season.

Everton did beat Liverpool 2-0 in April at Goodison Park in the English Premier League, with Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin getting the goals. A repeat of that, however, looks unlikely, with Liverpool thriving under Arne Slot.

The Reds are seven points clear at the top of the table, though they did drop two points with a thrilling midweek 3-3 draw at Newcastle.

Mohammed Salah is in unbelievable form for Liverpool, grabbing another two goals against Newcastle. He has already scored seven goals in 11 Merseyside derby appearances.



Prediction – Everton 1 Liverpool 3

Polokwane City v Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs will look to get back to winning ways in the Betway Premiership on Sunday when they take on Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Chiefs were left disappointed last weekend as they let a two-goal lead slip at home to Royal AM, sharing the spoils in a match they should really have won.

The teething problems continue for Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi, who like many before him, is battling to get consistent results at the helm of Amakhosi.

There have been some good signs, however, lately with the performances of Ashley Du Preez and Wandile Duba, who both have two goals in their last two games. And then there is Chiefs captain Yusuf Maart, who has come up with three assists in his last two games, showing an eye for a forward pass not always evident in his time at Naturena.

Polokwane City have faded of late after a decent start to the season. Phuti Mohafe’s side remain difficult to break down, but could do with a bit more in attack.

Prediction: Polokwane City 1 Chiefs 2

Tottenham v Chelsea

Tottenham and Chelsea’s seasons have taken different trajectories of late. Spurs have been a model of inconsistency under Ange Postecoglu, one week losing at home to Ipswich and the next thrashing Manchester City.

The latest debacle came at Bournemouth on Thursday, where Spurs lost 1-0 to the Cherries, not exactly sending them into a meeting with Chelsea in the best of spirits.

Enzo Marseca’s Blues, on the other hand, thrashed Southampton a day earlier, making light of a raft of personnel changes to win 5-1 at St Mary’s.

Chelsea have won their last three Premier League matches, scoring ten goals in the process, and were last beaten in the league at Liverpool on October 20.

With Nico Jackson, Levi Colwill, Robert Sanchez and Pedro Neto all among those rested for Southampton, Chelsea can expect to have fresher legs than Spurs on Sunday, as well as fresher form.

Derbies like this don’t always go with the form book, and Spurs, as against City, have the ability to play like a world class side on their day. That said, it is hard to see past a Chelsea win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Prediction – Tottenham 1 Chelsea 3