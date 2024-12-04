Benni McCarthy responds to reports he could join Sundowns

"They decided with the coaches that they have, and they are doing well," said the former Bafana striker.

Benni McCarthy has commented on rumours linking him with the head coach job at Mamelodi Sundowns.



Following Sundowns’ inconsistent start to the domestic league and the CAF Champions League, reports emerged that McCarthy had a meeting with Sundowns sporting director Flemming Berg in Europe where they discussed the job.



McCarthy, however, insists that the Sundowns job never came up in his conversation with Berg.



“We talked about modern football, South African football, and a lot of general topics. There was no suggestion from either side that this could lead to anything professional,” said McCarthy during a Carling Knockout media conference.



The former Cape Town City and AmaZulu coach added that Sundowns have decided to give Manqoba Mngqithi a chance to lead the side, so he must be given the chance and the space to do his job.



“They decided with the coaches that they have, and they are doing well.



“I don’t see why they should interfere with that just because I’m no longer at a club. Being available doesn’t mean that I’m looking for any job or that they should make a change.”



McCarthy also addressed rumours linking Kaizer Chiefs before the appointment of Nasreddine Nabi as their new head coach.



“There have been rumours, but then rumours were also there when Chiefs had no coach. They said, ‘Benni is coming to Chiefs’. Rumours are just that, rumours, so don’t listen to rumours.



“I have not spoken to Sundowns. There has been no dialogue between me and them. So, let’s just get that out of the way,” commented the former Bafana Bafana striker.



Even though he is available after leaving Manchester United, where he was coaching the strikers under then-manager Erik Ten Hag, McCarthy says he is not simply looking to take any job that comes his way.



“I want a challenge. If it’s the right project for me and it fits with the interested club, then those are the challenges I want.



“I’m not desperate to just go into any job for the sake of wanting to coach,” concluded the former Orlando Pirates striker.



McCarthy is said to be looking for a job in Europe but has not ruled out the possibility of working in the Betway Premiership.

McCarthy applauds Carling Cup format

McCarthy has praised the format of the new Carling Black Label Cup.



The Carling All-Star team, whose starting XI will be selected by Champion fans, will take on the giant killers Magesi FC in a Carling Black Label Cup match at Orlando Stadium on 21 December.

The Carling All-Star team will consist of five players from the Diski sides and six senior players.



The blend of experience and youth allow for the next generation to rub shoulders and learn from the current stars of the game.

“This is a unique and great format of the Carling Black Label Cup,” says McCarthy, who won the Carling Black Label Cup in 2012, when it was still only contested by Pirates and Chiefs.



“In fantasy football, you get to do this. But you don’t think that it’s possible to do it in a real, live match, great innovation by the brand.”



“The Carling Black Label Cup is a great platform for fans to not only get rewarded but also have more engagement with the beautiful game that they love.”



“They get to pick who they would like to see on the pitch. You want to see electric and entertaining football, then you select the players who play entertaining football.



“You want to see goals, you get to select players who score week in, week out. Where do you see that anywhere else in the world?”



McCarthy especially praised the element of giving young talent a chance by ringfencing space for players from the Diski teams.



The Champion fans have also backed that talent, with players from the league among the most popular.

Last year, Mfundo Vilakazi was playing for the Amakhosi Diski side. He dazzled and delighted in the Carling Black Label Cup, helping the Carling All-Star team beat Stellenbosch FC 2-1.



His performance earned him a first-team contract at Amakhosi. McCarthy believes that another Diski player can follow in the footsteps of Vilakazi.



“This is an opportunity that you have waited a lifetime for, so make the most of it,” McCarthy advised the Diski players.

“Be brave, be fearless and give it everything you’ve got because after this everyone will be talking about the young players if you have a game of your life. It is a perfect platform to launch your career,” concluded McCarthy.



Manqoba Mngqithi leads the votes to coach the Carling All-Star team. The Sundowns’ boss has received more than 34 000 votes, while the Pirates’ mentor Jose Riveiro is in second place and Nasreddine Nabi of Amakhosi is in third place.