SuperSport’s Hunt thin on centre backs for Nedbank Cup clash

'We have to go to the next game and try to survive the next game before we can get some defenders back,' said the SuperSport head coach.

Siyanda Xulu could return to the SuperSport line up on Tuesday in the Nedbank Cup. Picture: Ladjal Djaffar/BackpagePix

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is faced with a selection dilemma ahead of the Nedbank Cup last 32 tie against Cape Town City on Tuesday.

Keegan Allan’s red card against Stellenbosch FC last Friday means Hunt is once again left thin in the centre back position with Ime Okon also serving a suspension.

Allan was signed from Moroka Swallows in the January transfer window to give the 59-year-old coach more options. However, he had a debut to forget against Stellenbosch where he was sent off for two bookable offences.

With the experienced Thulani Hlatshwayo still out injured, it remains to be seen if Hunt will recall Siyanda Xulu, who has just returned from the Africa Cup of Nations with Bafana Bafana.



“Yes, I brought in Allan and now he’s out. We’re second in the league and we haven’t played with a proper defence the whole season,” said Hunt after his side had drawn 1-1 with Stellenbosch on Friday evening. Cape Town City’s draw with Chippa United the following day meant SuperSport actually slipped back to third

“We have to go to the next game and try to survive the next game before we can get some defenders back. We should be a minimum of six points clear of third place but we dropped points against Richards Bay and we dropped points here against Stellenbosch FC.

“We’ve got young players and we’re not playing a lot of first choice players who are out. It might be okay from the outside, but not for me because I think we could be much better.”

Campbell shines

As much as Matsatsantsa a Pitori have got issues at the back, youngster Shandre Campbell continues to be a shining light in his debut season, but Hunt still wants more from the 18-year-old, who provided an assist for Bradley Grobler’s goal in the 1-1 draw at home to Stellies.

“That is one (assist) and he had so many chances to do the same thing and he didn’t do it,” he said.

“That is because he’s young and he needs to learn and understand the game. He’s got a long way to go, same as (Thapelo) Maseko last year but we have to keep persevering.

“I’m disappointed because we had one moment to defend the whole game and we didn’t. We should defend better and we had more than enough chances with so many box entries, but we just have to keep moving.”