SuperSport held to a home draw as Allan sees red

Keegan Allan had a debut to forget after being given his marching orders in injury time for a second bookable offence.

Stellenbosch FC’s Iqraam Rayners (second from left) celebrates with teammates after levelling the scores against SuperSport on Friday. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

SuperSport United and Stellenbosch FC played to a 1-1 draw in an entertaining DStv Premiership match at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on Friday evening.

Iqraam Rayners came back to Tshwane to haunt his former employers when he cancelled out Bradley Grobler’s opener, in what was the first game of the league following the conclusion of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The draw moves United into second on the log behind Mamelodi Sundowns, who play Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the side from the Cape Winelands remain in fourth position after their second half fightback to earn a point.

Keegan Allan had a debut to forget after being given his marching orders in injury time for a second bookable offence. It was his first run out for SuperSport after joining them from Moroka Swallows.

Grobler showed his predatory skills with a well taken header in the 22nd minute to open the scoring after a great cross from the left by Shandre Campbell.

It was his eighth league goal of the season and the first of 2024 in South African top-flight football.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori went into the break with the narrow lead. Onismor Bhasera was unlucky to see his header come off the upright 10 minutes into the second stanza.

Stellies draw level

They were made to rue that missed opportunity a minute later when Iqraam Rayners equalised for Stellies after SuperSport failed to properly clear their lines from a long throw in into the box.

The game went into a bit of lull after Rayners leveled matters against his former team. Neither side really did enough to claim all three points and had to settle for the share of the spoils.

Gavin Hunt’s team will now turn their attention to the Nedbank Cup round of 32 tie against Cape Town City on Tuesday. Stellenbosch will clash against Mostepe Championship side Pretoria Callies in the same competition.