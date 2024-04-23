SuperSport show interest in Cameroon midfielder Onana

Word coming out of Tanzania is that DStv Premiership side SuperSport United have expressed interest in signing Cameroon midfielder Leandre Willy Esomba Onana.



The 23-year-old attacking midfielder is currently playing for Simba SC in the Tanzanian Premier League, having joined them in July last year.



According to well-known African football journalist Eric Ngagijimana, Onana will leave the Tanzanian giants at the end of the season with his possible destination being South Africa where he is set to link up with Matsatsantsa a Pitori.



“Willy Onana will leave Simba SC 🇹🇿at the end of the season with SuperSport united🇿🇦 already expressed their interest in signing him,” wrote the Rwandan journalist on X.



SuperSport are set to lose midfielder Talent Mbatha at the end of the season. Mbatha is on loan at Pirates from SuperSport and word is that the Buccaneers are keen to keep him on permanent basis.



And Onana could be an ideal replacement for Mbatha, but it remains to be seen if Matsatsantsa will win the race for his signature. It is believed that there are other teams that have also expressed interest in the Cameroonian midfielder.



Onana has also played for Union Douala, Canon Yaoundé and Rayon Sports in his professional football career that started in 2019.

