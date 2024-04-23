Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Khaya Ndubane

Compiled by Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

23 Apr 2024

06:58 pm

SuperSport show interest in Cameroon midfielder Onana

SuperSport are set to lose midfielder Talent Mbatha at the end of the season.

SuperSport show interest in Cameroon midfielder Onana

Willy Onana of Simba SC (Loveness Bernard/BackpagePix)

Word coming out of Tanzania is that DStv Premiership side SuperSport United have expressed interest in signing Cameroon midfielder Leandre Willy Esomba Onana.

ALSO READ: Pirates ready to sell Mabasa, agent confirms talks with overseas club

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder is currently playing for Simba SC in the Tanzanian Premier League, having joined them in July last year.

According to well-known African football journalist Eric Ngagijimana, Onana will leave the Tanzanian giants at the end of the season with his possible destination being South Africa where he is set to link up with Matsatsantsa a Pitori.

“Willy Onana will leave Simba SC 🇹🇿at the end of the season with SuperSport united🇿🇦 already expressed their interest in signing him,” wrote the Rwandan journalist on X.

SuperSport are set to lose midfielder Talent Mbatha at the end of the season. Mbatha is on loan at Pirates from SuperSport and word is that the Buccaneers are keen to keep him on permanent basis.

And Onana could be an ideal replacement for Mbatha, but it remains to be seen if Matsatsantsa will win the race for his signature. It is believed that there are other teams that have also expressed interest in the Cameroonian midfielder.

ALSO READ: Makaab praises Chiefs’ Vilakazi, compares him to Jabu Mahlangu

Onana has also played for Union Douala, Canon Yaoundé and Rayon Sports in his professional football career that started in 2019.

Read more on these topics

DStv Premiership Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) SuperSport United F.C. Tanzania

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Senzo Meyiwa trial: Defence asks why Kelly Khumalo wasn’t arrested
News SA water woes ‘a crisis’ for Ramaphosa
Lotto PowerBall winner to use jackpot winnings to travel to US to meet grandchild for first time
Crime SA has over 110 000 rape kits, but here’s why you won’t find them at every police station
Local News Health minister condemns acts of violence at Themba Hospital

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe