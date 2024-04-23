Pirates ready to sell Mabasa, agent confirms talks with overseas club

Sundowns are also preparing an offer for the 27-year-old striker.

Tshegofatso Mabasa’s agent, Gary Cassisa, has confirmed talks with Fotbal Club FCSB, formerly named FC Steaua București, over a possible move to Romania.



ALSO READ: Mabasa an ‘important piece’ in Orlando Pirates puzzle



Mabasa has been in fine form for Orlando Pirates, scoring eight goals in 10 appearances in all competitions for Pirates since returning in January from a loan spell at Moroka Swallows.



Pirates rivals Mamelodi Sundowns were keen to sign Mabasa during the January transfer window but that deal failed to materialise.



Now Mabasa’s agent, Cassica says the Brazilians are facing stiff competition from European clubs, including Siyabonga Ngezana’s FCSB, for the 27-year-old striker’s signature.



“At this point, his decision has to be considerate of his future as a player considering his age. Sundowns have the financial muscles to get him. But a chance at playing in the Champions League is not easy to resist.”



“FSCB want him. They are on top in the Super Liga and are likely to be playing in the UEFA Champions League. At the moment, I’m also talking to other clubs in Europe. But the idea is to help him keep his calm until the season is over,” he added.



Cassica also revealed that Pirates are willing to sell their prized asset for the right price.



“The good thing is that Pirates are ready to sell and also open up space for upcoming youngsters. So we wait until the season ends.



“Initially, he was supposed to have joined Mamelodi Sundowns in January, but the move couldn’t happen. Orlando Pirates exercised their options to extend the contract, but all will be settled when the season ends.”



Mabasa’s initial contract was supposed to end in June this year, but Pirates exercised their two-year option, meaning that his current deal will now expire in June 2026.