Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Khaya Ndubane

Compiled by Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

23 Apr 2024

10:26 am

Pirates ready to sell Mabasa, agent confirms talks with overseas club

Sundowns are also preparing an offer for the 27-year-old striker.

Pirates ready to sell Mabasa, agent confirms talks with overseas club

Tshegofatso Mabasa of Orlando Pirates (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Tshegofatso Mabasa’s agent, Gary Cassisa, has confirmed talks with Fotbal Club FCSB, formerly named FC Steaua București, over a possible move to Romania.

ALSO READ: Mabasa an ‘important piece’ in Orlando Pirates puzzle

Mabasa has been in fine form for Orlando Pirates, scoring eight goals in 10 appearances in all competitions for Pirates since returning in January from a loan spell at Moroka Swallows.

Pirates rivals Mamelodi Sundowns were keen to sign Mabasa during the January transfer window but that deal failed to materialise.

Now Mabasa’s agent, Cassica says the Brazilians are facing stiff competition from European clubs, including Siyabonga Ngezana’s FCSB, for the 27-year-old striker’s signature.

“At this point, his decision has to be considerate of his future as a player considering his age. Sundowns have the financial muscles to get him. But a chance at playing in the Champions League is not easy to resist.”

“FSCB want him. They are on top in the Super Liga and are likely to be playing in the UEFA Champions League. At the moment, I’m also talking to other clubs in Europe. But the idea is to help him keep his calm until the season is over,” he added.

Cassica also revealed that Pirates are willing to sell their prized asset for the right price.

“The good thing is that Pirates are ready to sell and also open up space for upcoming youngsters. So we wait until the season ends.

“Initially, he was supposed to have joined Mamelodi Sundowns in January, but the move couldn’t happen. Orlando Pirates exercised their options to extend the contract, but all will be settled when the season ends.”

Mabasa’s initial contract was supposed to end in June this year, but Pirates exercised their two-year option, meaning that his current deal will now expire in June 2026.

Read more on these topics

Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Tshegofatso Mabasa

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Meyiwa murder trial: Defence wants Dr Irvin Khoza to testify about who shot Senzo
Local News Student jumps out of moving taxi to escape being raped
Load Shedding ‘We all know his inherent limitations’- Ramokgopa shades Steenhuisen’s load shedding ‘knowledge’ in war of words
Elections ‘They are throwing a last dice and hoping it will bring us down’ – ANC to appeal MK logo judgment
Local Soccer WATCH: Ladies throw punches at each other, Safa to take action

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe