Makaab praises Chiefs’ Vilakazi, compares him to Jabu Mahlangu

Chiefs recently extended Vilakazi's contract to June 2028.

Mfundo Vilakazi (left) of Kaizer Chiefs goes past two Richards Bay players during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 match at the King Zwelithini Stadium, Umlazi on Sunday. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Despite having played only few minutes in Kaizer Chiefs colours, Mfundo Vilakazi has impressed many people and one of those people is veteran football agent Mike Makaab.



Vilakazi came on for Pule Mmodi in the 66th minute in Chiefs’ 1-0 loss to Richards Bay at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday.

The youngster was an immediate hit with Chiefs fans who cheered him on from the stands as he showed his trickery on the field, but he could not help Amakhosi win the game or at least get a point.

But did not stop Makaab from heaping praise on the youngster. The football agent went on to compare Vilakazi to former Chiefs and Orlando Pirates winger Jabu Mahlangu.

”I had the fortune of representing Jabu Mahlangu and I never thought that I would see another player with that innate talent, that unbelievable ability on the ball until I saw Mfundo Vilakazi,”said Makaab during Extra Time on Gagasi FM.



“He is probably one of the most exciting young players I have seen in this country for many many years. I just hope, and we (Pro Sport International) will obviously try and play our part, that he keeps his feet on the ground, but more importantly that the talent and skill isn’t coached out of him because you have got to encourage him to do what he is doing. He glides past defenders as if they don’t exist,” added Makaab.

Chiefs announced last Wednesday that they had given a contract extension to 18 year-old attacking midfielder, keeping him at the club until 2028.



This is an indication that Amakhosi see the 18-year-old attacker as investment for the future.