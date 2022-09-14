Swallows boss Mogashoa throws shade at referee Jelly Chavani

Phakaaathi Reporter

Doing the good work on the field too should be your priority, was Swallows FC boss David Mogashoa’s response to referee Jelly Chavani’s Twitter post about his charity work back home in Limpopo.

Chavani posted pictures of himself with learners from Xilumani Primary School where he said he was helping make a difference.

“We strive to do good even when no one is watching us,” wrote Chavani on the Twitter post. “Xilumani Primary School will never be the same.

“For more, please visit the Jelly Chavani Foundation page. We still invite everybody to come and make this initiative a success,” reads the rest of the post by Chavani.

That is when Mogashoa replied to Chavani’s post: “You must also strive to do good on the green grass.”



Chivani has since hidden Mogashoa’s reply to his post.



Mogashoa is one of the PSL club bosses who are active on social networks.

He constantly commentates on trending issues and is not new to causing Twitter storms.