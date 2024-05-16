Tau wants ‘to be happy’ and win another Champions League with Ahly

Percy Tau is looking forward to the chance to win another Caf Champions League with Egyptian giants Al Ahly, when they take on Tunisian powerhouse Esperance in the Caf Champions League final.

The two teams will clash in Tunis on Saturday, with the second leg in Cairo on May 25.

“It is gonna be important. It is a big one. I will be happy to be part of the history of this club to win this one. It will be my third final in a row and I want to be happy at the end of the match,” Tau told Al Ahly’s official website, according to africanfootball.com.

This is Tau’s third consecutive Caf Champions League final with Ahly, having finished as runners up to Wydad Casablanca in the 2021/22 season, before turning the tables on Wydad in last year’s final.

The ‘Lion of Judah’ was recently named as the men’s Footballer of the Year at the inaugural Cosafa Awards, after playing a starring role in Ahly’s Champions League triumph, and after helping them to third place at last year’s Fifa Club World Cup.