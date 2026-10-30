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Three Kaizer Chiefs players to watch in the derby

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By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

30 October 2026

02:57 pm

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hakaaathi takes a look at three players who could help Amakhosi spring a Betway Premiership surprise on the Buccaneers.

Wandile Duba - Kaizer Chiefs

Wandile Duba scored a hat-trick for Chiefs against TS Galaxy on Tuesday evening. Picture: Zamani Makautsi/Gallo Images

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Kaizer Chiefs go up against Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby on Saturday at Orlando Stadium. Phakaaathi takes a look at three players who could help Amakhosi spring a Betway Premiership surprise on the Buccaneers.

Wandile Duba

Kaizer Chiefs’ young striker Wandile Duba doubled his tally for the season with his hat trick against TS Galaxy in the Carling Knocout on Tuesday evening.

Duba showed his competitive spirit after the game too with his cheeky response to Galaxy’s pre-game social media banter.

Chiefs will need Duba’s attitude annd eye for a goal against Pirates, where the Buccaneers are unlikely to cough up a many opportunities as the Rockets did.

Rushwin Dortley

It is easy to forget that before his serious knee injury, Rushwin Dortley was a key player not just for Chiefs but also for Bafana Bafana.

The central defender showed his class against Galaxy on his return to the Amakhosi starting line-up on Tuesday.

Dortley is not only a great defender, he has an eye for a pass from the back too that can get Chiefs attacks started.

Chiefs will need all his skills at the back against Pirates’ potent attack.

Mfundo Vilakazi

Fernando Da Cruz clearly has faith in Chiefs’ young talent Mfundo Vilakazi and the attacking midfielder has shone at times for Amakhosi this season.

There is a lack of end product, but perhaps the derby will be the occasion on which ‘Obrigado’ will bring it all together.

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He certainly has all the skills in his repertoire to become a top class player.

Read more on these topics

Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Soweto derby
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