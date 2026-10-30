Three key players for Orlando Pirates in Soweto derby

Phakaaathi looks at three players who could make the difference for Pirates at Soccer City.

Orlando Pirates will look to continue their recent dominance over Kaizer Chiefs when they meet in a Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon (kick-off at 3.30 pm).

The Buccaneers are unbeaten in their last six league derbies, with five wins and one draw. Chiefs’ most recent league victory over Pirates dates back to February 2023.

Phakaaathi looks at three players who could make the difference for Pirates at Soccer City.

1. Sipho Chaine

Chaine leads the 2026/27 Betway Premiership clean sheet chart with 7 clean sheets in 8 matches for Orlando Pirates. The Bafana Bafana shot-stopper will be looking to keep another clean sheet against their rivals. Chaine kept a clean sheet and conceded once in the two league games played between the sides last season. Can he keep another one?

2. Thapelo Mokobodi

Mokobodi has been a standout central pillar for the Buccaneers since joining from Stellenbosch. The 23-year-old has already made 13 appearances this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists as the club maintains a six-match winning streak in the Betway Premiership. This will be his first Soweto Derby appearance, but he has faced Chiefs three times for Stellies and won all three. Can Mokobodi be Pirates’ lucky charm on Saturday?

3. Tshepang Moremi

Moremi has been the leading attacker for the Buccaneers this season, leading the club’s scoring chart with six goals in 10 appearances while providing one assist. Moremi will be full of confidence coming into the derby following his brace in the Carling Knockout Cup Last 16 win against Milford FC. The Bafana Bafana winger has faced Chiefs twice since joining Pirates from AmaZulu, scoring once and providing one assist. Will Moremi score again against Chiefs?