Three Sundowns players who could decide the MTN8 final.

Cassius Mailula has breathed new life into the Sundowns attack since returning from an unsuccessful spell with Toronto FC.

Mamelodi Sundowns will need their key players to step up when they take on Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Sundowns have booked their place in the final, but their defensive frailties remain a concern ahead of their showdown with the Buccaneers.

The Brazilians conceded five goals in three matches on their way to the final, overcoming Polokwane City in the quarter-finals before edging Golden Arrows in a two-legged semifinal.

While their attacking quality has helped them navigate the competition, Sundowns will need to tighten up at the back against a Pirates.

Interestingly, some of Sundowns’ established stars have yet to hit top gear, with new recruits making the most of their opportunities in the season-opening competition.

Phakaaathi looks at three players who could make the difference for the Brazilians in Durban.

1. Antonio Van Wyk

Antonio van Wyk during the MTN8 semi-final against Golden Arrows at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium. (Photo by Gallo Images)

Antonio van Wyk has emerged as one of Sundowns’ standout performers in the MTN8 since arriving from Austrian outfit SV Ried.

The attacker has already contributed two goals and an assist in the competition, making an immediate impression in the Brazilians’ colours.

He found the back of the net in the 3-2 victory over Polokwane City before providing an assist for Teboho Mokoena. He also scored in the second leg of the semifinal against Arrows.

Although he has not always been a regular in the starting XI, Van Wyk has shown that he possesses the quality to make an impact when called upon.

His direct approach, attacking intent and ability to create opportunities could prove valuable against Pirates, particularly if Sundowns need a spark in the final third.

2. Cassius Mailula

Cassius Mailula during the MTN8 semi-final against Golden Arrows at Lucas Moripe Stadium. ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Cassius Mailula has breathed new life into the Sundowns attack since returning from an unsuccessful spell with Major League Soccer outfit Toronto FC.

The forward has made his presence felt in the MTN8, scoring against Polokwane City before finding the back of the net again in the 3-2 victory over Golden Arrows in the second leg of the semifinal.

With established goalscorers Brayan León and Iqraam Rayners yet to get on the scoresheet in the competition, Mailula has stepped up at crucial moments.

Against a Pirates side expected to provide a stern test, Mailula’s movement, finishing and ability to exploit spaces could be crucial as Sundowns chase their first silverware of the 2026/27 PSL season.

3. Marcelo Allende

Marcelo Allende during the MTN8 semi-final Golden Arrows at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi. ©Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Marcelo Allende may not always grab the headlines, but the Chilean midfielder remains an important figure in the Sundowns engine room.

The diminutive playmaker has continued where he left off last season, producing consistent performances and contributing to the team’s attacking play.

Allende made his mark in the second leg against Golden Arrows, setting up Mailula for the opening goal before getting on the scoresheet himself.

His ability to dictate the tempo, link the midfield with the attack and find pockets of space could be particularly important against Pirates.

Sundowns will need composure and creativity in midfield and Allende could hold the key to unlocking the Buccaneers’ defence.