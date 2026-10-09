Three Pirates players to watch against Sundowns in MTN8 final

Phakaaathi looks at the three key players that could decide the match for Pirates against Sundowns.

All eyes will be on Moses Mabhida Stadium this Saturday as South African football giants Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns lock horns in the MTN8 final (kick-off at 6 pm).

The Buccaneers, the competition’s reigning champions, will aim to secure a record fifth consecutive Wafa-Wafa title, while Sundowns will look to win it for the first time since 2021.

Phakaaathi looks at the three key players that could decide the match for Pirates against Sundowns:

1. Ghampani Lungu

Ghampani Lungu (right) celebrates a goal with Deon Hotto Jones during the 2026 MTN8 Semi Final 1sr Leg match between Sekhukhune United FC and Orlando Pirates FC at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

So much is at stake for Ghampani Lungu in this Saturday’s MTN8 final. The Zambian forward is tied with two goals at the top of the goalscorers ‘ list with four other players, including the Sundowns duo of Antonio Van Wyk and Cassius Mailula. He will therefore not only be looking to win the top goalscorers’ race, but also to help his team win their fifth MTN8 title in a row. Sundowns have been looking vulnerable at the back, and Lungu will fancy his chances of scoring a goal or two against them. Can he do it?

2. Kamogelo Sebelebele

Kamogelo Sebelebele of Orlando Pirates celebrates goal during the 2026 MTN8 Semi Final 2nd Leg match against Sekhukhune United. Photo: Phakamisa Lensman/Backpagepix

“Mike Mamosha,” as Kamogelo Sebelebele is well known in football circles, has really come of age since joining Orlando Pirates from TS Galaxy in July 2025. His tireless runs on the right wing at Pirates have turned him into one of the best right backs in South Africa. On Saturday, Sebelebele will not only be key in Pirates’ defence against the relentless Sundowns attack, but the defender has also shown that he has an eye for goal. Sebelebele has so far contributed one goal for Pirates in this season’s MTN8. Can he add another one against Sundowns?

3. Thapelo Mokobodi

Thapelo Mokobodi during the 2026 MTN8 Semi Final 1sr Leg match between Sekhukhune United FC and Orlando Pirates FC at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Having joined Pirates from Siwelele FC at the beginning of the season, not much was known about Thapelo Mokobodi, but the 23-year-old has quickly established himself in the club. His ability to turn defence into attack in the blink of an eye makes him one of the dangerous players, and Sundowns will do well to keep an eye on him. Mokobodi, who is also one of the set-piece specialists at Pirates, has also contributed with one goal this season. Will he score one from the free kick against Sundowns?