Three things we learned from Bafana’s AFCON qualifiers

Mbatha and Appollis shine, the defence not so much.

Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana ended up with four points from their opening two 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers this week, as satisfactory return in their bid to make it to Morocco next year.

There was some cause for concern in Bafana’s AFCON performances against Uganda and South Sudan. And there were also positives to take forward into next month’s AFCON qualifiers against Congo-Brazzaville.

Here are three things we learned from Bafana’s two AFCON matches.

Bafana lack defensive depth

Siyabonga Ngezana (left) consoles Veli Mothwa at Bafana’s game against Uganda on Friday. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

South Africa were fragile at the back against both Uganda and South Sudan. And these are two sides hardly known for their assortment of attacking stars.

Veli Mothwa didn’t take his chance at all between the posts against Uganda, with Ronwen Williams out injured.

The AmaZulu ‘keeper’s poor error for Uganda’s second goal saw him replaced by Sipho Chaine for the South Sudan game. Chaine didn’t make any notable mistakes in Juba, but it is still unclear if Williams has a reliable replacement.

In the centre back position, Siyabonga Ngezana had an afternoon to forget against South Sudan. A Bafana defence without Mothobi Mvala and Grant Kekana looked porous in both games.

Should Pirates be using Thalente Mbatha in a more attacking role?

It is a crazy statistic that in two games for Bafana Bafana, Thalente Mbatha now has more goals in international football than he has managed in over 50 appearances for SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates.

This is even more bizarre if you consider that against both Uganda and South Sudan, Mbatha came off the bench as a late substitute. Broos was using Mbatha in a more advanced role than Jose Riveiro does at Pirates.

And it paid off as the 24 year-old got himself forward for a stoppage time equaliser against Uganda and a stoppage time winner against South Sudan. It will be interesting to see if Riveiro now encourages Mbatha to get forward more at Pirates too.

If Oswin Appollis moves he needs to play

Oswin Appollis (centre left) scored his first two international goals for Bafana Bafana against South Sudan on Tuesday. Picture: Paul Padiet/BackpagePix

Oswin Appollis was Bafana Bafana’s star man in these Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. He picked up a man-of-the-match award for his all-action display against Uganda. And he followed that up with his first two goals for his country against South Sudan.

There are those who feel the 23 year-old needs a move away from Polokwane City, before the transfer window shuts on September 20, to advance his career.

The skilful attacker has been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs and overseas to Algeria’s MC Alger. If he goes, however, it is important that he continues to play regularly. Otherwise he may be better off staying at Rise and Shine, where he will get regular game time.