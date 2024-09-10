Bafana’s Broos – ‘The Lord was with us’

The Bafana head coach admitted he had given up on victory over South Sudan.

Hugo Broos admitted luck has been on Bafana Bafana’s side in picking up four points from their opening two Group K 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan.

ALSO READ: Last-gasp Mbatha strikes again as Bafana seal dramatic AFCON win

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha scored in stoppage time in both matches, in Orlando on Friday to earn a point in a 2-2 draw with the Cranes, and in Juba on Tuesday, to grab a 3-2 victory over South Sudan.

The 24 year-old Mbatha now has more goals for Bafana in two games than he has managed in over 50 games in all competitions for SuperSport United and the Buccaneers.

Bafana’s Broos ‘very happy’

“I am very happy we could still win the game,” said Broos after Mbatha had rifled in a winner at Juba Stadium from the edged of the box.

“I didn’t believe in it any more, with the problems we had .. the team of South Sudan played with heart and dedication.

“The good Lord upstairs was with us, also against Uganda,” added Broos.

“We played better against Uganda, today we didn’t play our best game. If we had done better the score shouldn’t have been 3-2, but maybe 5-2 to South Africa.”

Bafana certainly misseed a host of chances in the opening half to put South Sudan out of sight. But in the end they only led 2-1 at the break, with an Oswin Appollis brace cancelling out Tito Okello’s penalty.

Siyabonga Ngezana had clumsily fouled Okello for the spot kick, and the Romania-based defender then fell over in the penalty area to help Valentino Yuel find space to make it 2-2 in the second half.

Bafana errors

Ngezana’s mistakes followed on from goalkeeper Veli Mothwa’s howler in the 2-2 draw with Uganda, with Bafana’s defence looking worryingly vulnerable in both qualifiers.

ALSO READ: Broos needs to decide if his Bafana players are sharp or not

“Individual mistakes always happen but now we have had two games with mistakes. The second goal against Uganda was a mistake (Mothwa allowed Rogers Mato’s effort to slip through his fingers from 40 metres out),” said Broos.

“Against South Sudan we made two mistakes (for their goals). It is something we have to do better next month against Congo.”

Bafana will play home and away qualifiers against Congo -Brazzaville in October before finishing off their qualifying campaign with the return fixtures against South Sudan and Uganda in November.