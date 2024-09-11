AFCON 2025 qualifiers – How Bafana’s player’s rated

We run the rule over every Bafana player that took the field against Uganda and South Sudan.

Thalente Mbatha hit the headlines with his two stoppage-time goals against Uganda and South Sudan this week, but who else shone for Bafana and who failed to make the grade?

We run the rule over all the Bafana players who took the field in South Africa’s two Group K Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

BAFANA RATINGS

Veli Mothwa – 4/10

Deputising for the injured Ronwen Williams against Uganda on Friday, Mothwa failed the audition, his absolute howler helping the Cranes take the lead at Orlando Stadium. Hugo Broos showed no mercy and dropped Mothwa for the Sudan game.

Sipho Chaine – 7

Chaine made his Bafana debut in goal against South Sudan and the Pirates goalkeeper was impressive, saving well from Tito Okello in the first half and generally commanding his penalty area.

Khuliso Mudau – 6

Mudau started and finished both games and showed flashes of his best football, setting up Lyle Foster for the opener against Uganda. But he wasn’t always at his sharpest over the two matches.

Rushwin Dortley 7

Dortley was perhaps a surprise choice in the heart of the Bafana defence, but he looked accomplished over both matches, his aerial ability particularly important against South Sudan

Siyabonga Ngezana – 3

Ngezana had a disappointing international week, especially against South Sudan where he gave away an early penalty with a poor tackle on Okello.

Aubrey Modiba – 8

Modiba combined brilliantly with Oswin Appollis down the left against both Uganda and South Sudan. His header led to Mbatha’s equaliser against Uganda and he set up Appollis for Bafana’s equaliser against South Sudan.

Elias Mokwana – 4

Mokwana didn’t look match-fit in a poor performance against Uganda, though he looked a little livelier when he came off the bench against South Sudan.

Sphephelo Sithole – 5

Sithole was also not at his usual best against Uganda and South Sudan, failing to control the midfield battle in either match. Hopefully the injury he suffered against South Sudan is not too serious.

Teboho Mokoena – 6

Mokoena did come close with one excellent free kick against Uganda, and against South Sudan with an early shot, but his shooting radar was generally a little wayward.

Oswin Appollis – 9 – STAR PLAYER

Oswin Appollis starred for Bafana against both Uganda and South Sudan. Picture: Alche Greeff/Gallo Images

Appollis was the star of the show over the two qualifiers, putting up a man-of-the-match performance in the hour he was on the field against Uganda, and then grabbing two well taken goals against South Sudan.

Lyle Foster – 7

Foster took his opener against Uganda well, and was also unlucky to hit the post against South Sudan, but he also missed his share of good chances.

Thapelo Morena – 7

Morena couldn’t impact the game much after coming off the bench against Uganda, but he was excellent from the start against South Sudan, a constant threat down the right wing.

Thalente Mbatha – 9

It’s hard to ask for too much more from an impact substitute than stoppage time goals against Uganda and South Sudan, one to earn a point, and another to grab all three points.

Relebohile Mofokeng – 6

Came off the bench in both games and showed glimpses of his undoubted talent, but didn’t quite produce the end product Pirates fans are used to seeing.

Iqraam Rayners – 5

Rayners failed to make much of an impact as a substitute in either game and probably needs some time on the pitch with Sundowns before he is back to his best.