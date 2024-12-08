Wasteful Chiefs punished by Polokwane City

Nabi's Amakhosi slip to another Betway Premiership loss.

Oswin Appollis of Polokwane City (far left) celebrates his goal with teammates during their Betway Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs’ patchy start to the Betway Premiership season continued on Sunday as they went down 2-0 to Polokwane City at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Oswin Appollis put the home side into an early lead and Mokibelo Ramabu added a late second to seal a brilliant three points for Rise and Shine.

Chiefs’ missed chances

Nasreddine Nabi’s Amakhosi had their opportunities, but were unable to make the most of them. A second half effort from substitute Tebogo Potsane, that crashed back off the woodwork, was the closest they came to scoring.

Polokwane looked the more dangerous of the two sides in the first half. In the 12th minute, a superb cross from former Chiefs midfielder Cole Alexander found Douglas Mapfumo, but he headed well wide.

And five minutes later, Rise and Shine were in front. A lovely move ended with Tlou Nkwe sending a low cross to the back post, where Appollis supplied a well-taken finish.

Chiefs were battling to find any sort of rhythm. In the 29th minute captain Yusuf Maart did put one speculative shot wide.

In the 32nd minute, Gaston Sirino lost possession in the middle of the park, and Appollis sprung forward, firing wide of Brandon Peterson’s goal.

Mduduzi Shabalala also curled a shot wide for Chiefs, but the only real worry for City in the first half was keeping their discipline.

Manuel Kambala picked up a yellow card for cynically hauling down Sirino, and on the stroke of half time, Thabang Matuludi somehow escaped without a booking for an over-the-top tackle on Bradley Cross.

That tackle left Cross unable to return after the break, and he was replaced for the second half by Thatayaone Ditlhokwe. Nabi also hauled off Sirino and Wandile Duba, clearly unimpressed by their displays.

Potsane makes an impact

Tebogo Potsane made his first appearance for Chiefs since picking up a serious injury at the end of 2023, while Mfundo Vilakazi also came on.

Chiefs did put more pressure on their opponents and after the referee waved away Amakhosi’s penalty appeals for a foul on Potsane, Shabalala lashed a shot just over.

The irony of Matuludi’s escape on the stroke of half time was then hammered home, as he was booked for a late tackle on Ashley Du Preez just outside the penalty area.

On the hour mark City ‘keeper Manuel Sapunga did well to get out to block a Shabalala effort. And he then had to be alert to tip over a Maart cross that was heading for the top corner.

City missed a great chance to double their lead in the 68th minute as Matuludi’s cross found Hlayisi Chauke, but his header was weak and straight into the ground.

Chiefs nearly grabbed an equaliser in the 82nd minute. But Potsane’s fierce effort clattered back off the woodwork.

And City sealed the win at the death, Ramabu capitalising on a breakaway to slam home a fine finish.