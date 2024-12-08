Mngqithi confident of Caf success despite AS FAR draw

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi remains upbeat about his team’s chances of advancing the knockout phase of the Caf Champions League despite the 1-1 draw away to AS FAR in Morocco on Saturday night.

It was the Brazilians’ second game without a win in the Champions League group stage campaign. following the goalless stalemate at home to AS Maniema Union of the DR Congo.

FAR lead Group B with four points, ahead of Sundowns who are in second position. Masandawana are tied on two points with Maniema but their away goal in the 1-1 draw in North Africa gives them a slight advantage.

“All I can tell you is that at home, it’s always going to be difficult for any other opponents that will play against us,” said a defiant Mngqithi.

“I think we’ve put ourselves in a very good position and probably we’re fortunate that in the Raja versus Maniema game, there was a draw.

“One would have loved to have collected six points by now but unfortunately in football, you must accept. ‘m very happy with how my players played and I think at home they will be even better.”

Iqraam Rayners gave Sundowns the lead in the 66th minute against FAR. The 2016 champions failed to defend their lead as Mohamed Himrat equalised with 16 minutes left to rescue a point for the home team.

“I don’t think it (the draw) makes our mission very difficult because we played very well and under normal circumstances, a match like this we would win, but we didn’t win. It’s obviously a valuable point away from home and we’re still going to play them at home,” added Mngqithi.

“We’re very confident that we’ll do well. We played against a good team and we knew they would always pose a threat on transitions and set-pieces.”

The South African champions will face Raja Casablanca in their next match at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday. The Moroccan giants are bottom of the group with four matches left to play. The two top teams from the group will qualify for the quarterfinals of Africa’s premier competition.