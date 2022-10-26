WATCH: Sundowns coach Mokwena gives update on Shalulile

Ntokozo Gumede

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has revealed that striker Peter Shalulile has undergone a surgery and will be out of action for some time.



The Namibian marksman has been out of action for the last five games including Tuesday’s 5-0 demolition of Maritzburg United 5-0 on Tuesday night and last weekend’s embarrassing 3-0 loss to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semi-final.



As reported by this website earlier, Shalulile is said to have stopped training at Sundowns, as he seeks to force the club to allow him a move away in January.

Mokwena, however, insists that the Namibian striker is recovering from a rare injury.



“It was a bit of a difficult diagnosis but it is related to a sports hernia and it was a little bit complicated that is why he had to see three different specialists. The surgery was very successful and hopefully we can get him back on the green grass sooner than we think,” said Mokwena.

According to Mokwena, Shalulile could return to full fitness when they host Pirates in the league on New Year’s eve, but adds that there is no pressure to rush Shalulile.

“He has undergone a surgery but it is something that is not too much of a concern. Hopefully we get him back as soon as possible but he is not available until the World Cup break is over.

“He is an incredible human being and he is a good boy. Without putting too much pressure on him, we can expect him back sooner than we anticipate because it is not as big as we had thought,” Mokwena added.