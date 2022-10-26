Mngqithi okay with demotion at Sundowns – agent

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Manqoba Mngqithi is not upset at his recent demotion to a backbencher in the Mamelodi Sundowns technical team, according to his agent Mike Makaab.

Speaking on Gagasi FM’s sport show earlier this week, Makaab revealed how he got to know of the news. But he was cryptic and said he wondered if Rulani Mokwena was up to the task of leading the technical team.

The changes in the Sundowns technical team were announced on Monday, two days after an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 on Saturday.

Mokwena’s ascension to head coach position has been met with cynical comments in some sections while others feel he fully deserves the top job.

“No. I was never spoken to by the club,” said Makaab. “In actual fact, the first time I heard of it was when Manqoba phoned me to tell me that I must not be surprised when this is announced.

“And for me, that’s a little disappointing to say the least. But that is the way football is and we have to respect decisions that are made.”

The veteran players’ manager was then cryptic when he commented on the promotion of Mokwena to head the coaching department.

“I am not going to comment on it because it is a sensitive issue. But in life there are those who stand on the forefront when things are going well.

“Then there are those who sit in the back when things go poorly. I can say one thing about Manqoba, he is consistent.

“When the team is doing well, he is there for everybody to see. When the team is doing poorly, he is there for everyone to see and engage.

“It is going to be interesting to see how the new head coach deals with the pressure at Mamelodi Sundowns,” explained Makaab.

He revealed that the rearrangement of the technical team was an amicable decision and that Mngqithi was okay with the developments and remains committed.

“Apparently they were called into a meeting and it was done amicably. Manqoba is not upset at all and I mean that.

“We had a long discussion on it when he called me. He is a very sensible person and he accepts that the team has not been doing well.

“And he supports whatever decision the management has taken. Manqoba is a mature person… Mature and emotionally very stable person.

“So, whilst it may be disappointing, I can assure you that the club will get full support from Manqoba.” Makaab also revealed that MNgqithi’s contract at Sundowns ends in June 2023.