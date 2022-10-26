WATCH: Mokwena breaks silence on his new role at Sundowns

Ntokozo Gumede

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Rulani Mokwena has downplayed his new role at the club after he was named the sole head coach of the defending DStv Premiership champions.



ALSO READ: Sundowns legend not surprised by the changes at Chloorkop

Mokwena began his stint with a resounding 5-0 win over Maritzburg United on Tuesday night and he says it is business as usual for him. He will in future have the final say regarding team matters — ahead of Manqoba Mngqithi, who has been demoted to the role of senior coach, and Steve Komphela, whose new title is first team coach.

“I’m grateful to the chairman and the Sundowns family. I appreciate the belief and trust they have shown in me, but it is business as usual. What is important is the club … it comes first and no individual is bigger than the club and that includes me,” said the Masandawana mentor.

“I think like Nelson Mandela. He said some of the best leaders are those who lead from the back, you don’t hear much from them except in moments of crisis when they stand up and protect everybody else,” he added.

In the earlier arrangement of Mokwena and Mngqithi sharing the head coach duties, the club said that Mngqithi would have the dominant voice whenever consensus wasn’t reached. But now the last say is with Mokwena.

However, he insists that consultations will continue to be the order of the day at Sundowns.

“It is a big responsibility (to be head coach) but it is a collective effort for us, nothing changes. I am just as important as everybody else in this club, if not less important. There are far more important people at Sundowns than myself,” said Mokwena.

“I am just a small piece of the puzzle who will try to give his best for this organization. We still have coach Manqoba and coach Steve who are esteemed coaches. Their pedigrees speak for themselves. Nothing has changed and my importance is not elevated at all,” he added.