5 Aug 2024

11:15 am

WATCH: Tau scores for Ahly as they romp towards another title

Tau is averaging approximately a goal every 72 minutes in the Egyptian Premier League this season.

Percy Tau - Al Ahly

Percy Tau (right) is mobbed by teammates after scoring for Ahly on Sunday. Picture: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana attacker Percy Tau scored his seventh Egyptian Premier League goal in ten appearances for Al Ahly this season as they romped to a 4-0 win over Al Mokawloon on Sunday to remain five points clear at the top of the table.

Tau scored Ahly’s fourth goal with a near post header, just five minutes after coming on as a 72nd minute substitute.

Ahly have surged ahead of Pyramids FC, who led the table for much of the season, partly because the Cairo giants had so many games in hand after playing in the Caf African Football League and the Fifa Club World Cup.

Tau’s side still have two games in hand on Pyramids, and a win at Smouha on Thursday will be enough to guarantee Ahly a 44th Egyptian league title.

Impressive record

Tau’s goalscoring record in the Egyptian Premier League this season is even more impressive if you consider that four of his ten appearances have come as a substitute.

His 502 minutes on the pitch means he is averaging approximately a goal every 72 minutes. Tau’s form has to be good news for Bafana head coach Hugo Broos with the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers starting in September.

