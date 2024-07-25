Honorary doctorate recipient Mosimane reflects on his journey

Mosimane remains the only SA-born coach to win the CAF Champions League on three occasions.

Pitso Mosimane, who was conferred an honorary doctorate by the University of Johannesburg, has reflected on his journey and the pivotal role of education in his career.



The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al-Ahly coach was honoured by UJ on Wednesday for his exceptional contributions to the sport and his steadfast commitment to excellence and innovation.

“Growing up with a humble background, I never imagined that football would open the doors it has for me. Football has been my passport to the world, providing opportunities that I could have only dreamed of,” said Mosimane during his acceptance speech. .

“As I reflect on my journey, I realise that education has played a crucial role in shaping my career and life. Education in sport is not just about physical training; it is about developing discipline, strategic thinking, and leadership. These are qualities that transcend the football field and are essential in every aspect of life.

“Football has given me the chance to coach against some of the best players in the world, including legends like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Sadio Mane and Edouard Mendy,” added the former Bafana Bafana coach.

Amongst those who attended the conferral ceremony on Wednesday were SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan, Molefi Oliphant, the association’s lifetime president, as well football legend and coach Jomo Sono.



Sono hails UJ for honouring Pitso

Sono, who discovered Mosimane, is grateful for the university’s gesture towards Mosimane.

“I take my hat off to the University of Johannesburg for honouring Pitso Mosimane while he is still alive because football people won’t do it, it’s not possible, they wait for you to die, they honour you and talk all the nonsense they want to talk in your graveyard or when your box is there,” said the legendary coach.



Mosimane remains the only SA-born coach to win the CAF Champions League on three occasions. He won it once with Sundowns and twice with Al-Ahly.