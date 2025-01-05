‘What changed the game’, Cardoso reflects on Sundowns defeat to Raja

"We were not able to find spaces that were available on the back of their defence,” Cardoso said.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso reflected on his team’s 1-0 loss to Raja Casablanca in the CAF Champions League.



Three players were sent off in the fiery encounter that was played in front of a packed Stade Larbi Zaouli.



It was a game characterised by flying tackles and questionable officiating early on that set the tone for the rest of the match. It came as no surprise when Bathusi Aubaas was given a straight red card just before the break for a dangerous lunge on Youness Najari.

ALSO READ: Nine-man Sundowns go down to Raja in fiery encounter

Casablanca took full advantage of their numerical advantage to score the decisive goal via Benaissa Benamar on the stroke of half time. Sundowns defender Khuliso Mudau was also given his marching orders before the final whistle.



“It was a difficult match and I think in the first half, we had to cope with a lot of pressure and it reduced the space to play. We were not able to find spaces that were available on the back of their defence,” Cardoso said.



“What really changed the game is the way we suffered the goal in the last minute of the first half. Mentally and emotionally, it’s always difficult to deal with a goal in the last minute of the first half. When we needed to reorganise the team, we lost one player. We needed to arrive at half time in order for us to eventually to tactically position the team in the best possible way.”



Despite the defeat in Morocco, not all is lost for the Brazilians in their bid to qualify for the quarterfinals of Caf’s most prized inter-club competition. Masandwana have two games left against AS Maniema Union and AS FAR to book their ticket in the knockout phase.



“Unfortunately, the result is what it is and it’s important to focus on the next one. It’s an important match away that we’ll play against Maniema,” Cardoso concluded.



“Let’s recover our players as much as we can. We lost players for the next matches so let’s see who’s ready in those conditions to give the answers we need. We’ll see what’s the best tactical approach to win the next match to be closer to qualifying for the next stage.”

ALSO READ: Pirates rout d’Abidjan to retain unbeaten run in Champs League

Marouane Zila was also sent for an early shower for Casablanca late in the game but his teammates held on for three points. Sundowns’ next assignment is a tricky away trip to the DR Congo to take on Maniema next Saturday.