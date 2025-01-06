Komphela focuses at the positives after the loss to Raja

'We know all these away matches are very difficult to play,' he said.

Steve Komphela, senior coach of Mamelodi Sundowns and Divine Lunga during a CAF Champions League match against AS Maniema Union at Loftus Stadium, in Pretoria on 26 November 2024 ©Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Katlego Modiba

Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach Steve Komphela is taking the positives from the side’s 1-0 loss away to Raja Casablanca in the Caf Champions League on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Cardoso reflects on what changed the game during Sundowns’ defeat to Raja

The game saw both Bathusi Aubaas and Khuliso Mudau sent off for Masandawana.

The Brazilians left North Africa empty-handed as Casablanca’s win blew Group B wide open after four games. The Moroccan champions have now moved to four points, one behind second-placed Sundowns. AS FAR lead the standings with eight points following their win over AS Maniema Union

The next two matches are now crucial for Sundowns’ quarterfinal hopes.

They will be away to Maniema in the DR Congo next Sunday before they wrap up their group stage campaign at home to FAR on January 19. The Brazilians had to cope with a hostile reception at Stade Larbi Zaouli and Komphela reflected their challenges in the loss to Casablanca.

“We know all these away matches are very difficult to play, especially coming to Morocco where it was going to be emotional, looking at how the supporters were giving them the energy. Unfortunately, we almost fell for that trap and I think we didn’t start the way we had wished,” he said to the Sundowns media team.

“We spent a bit more time around our box where we could’ve done better. Towards the end of the match, in the second half, it was much better.

“We pushed and played with purpose and it showed that we’re a big team. Irrespective that we were one man down, we pushed them to the limits. You could see … with the way they celebrated (the win).

“If you look back and say, could we’ve won it? Yes, it was possible. Did we get chances? Yes, we did. And did we have the character to show that we can play as a big team? For sure, we did. Now, we’ll have to look forward to the next two matches that are coming. We still have to go to the DRC and welcome AS FAR at home.”

ALSO READ: Riveiro hails Pirates players’ attitude after Stade d’Abidjan romp

Sundowns are on their way back to South Africa before embarking on the trip to the central African country to take on Maniema. The DR Congo side have lost one match while recording three draws, including the corresponding fixture at Loftus Versfeld towards the end of last November.