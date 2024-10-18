Wounded AmaZulu look for redemption against Stellies

Arthur Zwane (left) and Vusumuzi Vilakazi, co-head coach of AmaZulu FC (R) during the 2024 Carling Knockout Cup AmaZulu Media Day at Kings Park Outer Training Field in Durban on Wednesday. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

AmaZulu will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they host Stellenbosch FC in a Carling Knockout last-16 clash at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban this evening (kick-off is at 7pm).

Usuthu have not had a good start to the 2024/25 season, losing three of their first Betway Premiership matches.

The poor run of form saw the club part ways with coach Pablo Franco Martin.



The Spanish coach was replaced by Arthur Zwane and Vusimuzi Vilakazi who were appointed co-head coaches.

“We’re playing against a top team, there’s no doubt about it,” Zwane told reporters during a press conference ahead of the Stellies clash.

“They are oozing confidence, they’ve been doing very well. We’re expecting nothing but a tough game. It’s all up to us on how we neutralise them.

“Our players know what is at stake and we also know. This is one game for me that will be a confidence booster, and for the players as well,” Zwane added.

Titus’ challenge for Stellies

Stellenbosch FC Devin Titus has challenged his teammates to own their status as champions as they begin their Carling Knockout title defence tonight.

Stellies are the reigning Carling Knockout champions, having won the tournament via penalties against TS Galaxy last year.

“As defending champions we have a target on our back and every team will be coming out full throttle against us, so we just have to do what we do best and hopefully we can reclaim our title at the end of the tournament,” Titus told the Stellies media.



“Being first-time champions was incredibly special, but now we have a responsibility as champions to own that status. It’s not enough to just show up, we have to be at our best in all four games.”