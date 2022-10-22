Zwane backs Sithebe to come right, might play him against Usuthu

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says he might give Siyethemba Sithebe another chance when they meet his former team AmaZulu FC in Durban on Sunday afternoon.

Usuthu will host Amakhosi in the second leg of the MTN8 semi finals at Moses Mabhida Stadium. The Durban side has a slight advantage having scored an away goal in the first leg two weeks ago.

Sithebe had a horrible game in the first leg and was pulled off just after half time. He has not played since then.

Zwane however said he understood that Sithebe may have been overzealous in his approach in the first leg hence he could not give what was expected.

“Look, football is a game of mistakes,” said Zwane in Sithebe’s defence. “And on the day I think he didn’t do well for various reasons. One thing I know for sure though is that he went in there to give his best.

“But maybe on the day because of the planning from the opponent it did not work out for him. We had to substitute him to change our game plan.

“There is no doubt that he is a good player and might feature in the second leg. But it will depend on the profiling of the opponent,” explained Mangethe, as Zwane is referred to

Chiefs had some good chances in the first leg. Zwane believes they could have ended the tie there with a big win had they used the chances correctly.

“In the first leg we had an opportunity to go into the second leg with three or four goals,” said Zwane. “Now we are at a disadvantage because of the away goal rule. But anything can happen, this is football.”

Usuthu’s new coach Romain Folz believes the game will be more tactical this time around because both sides have some quality players.

“We expect the game to be competitive in terms of challenges. It will be very much on the physical aspect and who is able to dictate the pace on and off the ball,” said the French mentor.

“By that I mean who is able to win the challenges early in the game. I think that will be a key element. I also think the tactical element will be key as both teams have good players.

“It will be a matter of being the best team in the key elements and tactics will be crucial in the game,” added the 31-year-old.