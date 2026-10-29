OPINION: Beginning of the end of for Cardoso?

Past achievements should not offer unlimited protection when the club fails to meet the bare minimum of its objectives.

Miguel Cardoso should have been shown the door. Before you jump out of your chair, allow me to explain why. Failing to reach the CAF Champions League group stage should be an unforgivable offence at a club of Mamelodi Sundowns’ stature.

Why is Cardoso treated differently?

For me, this could mark the beginning of the end for the Portuguese coach. The biggest question is why Cardoso is treated differently when his predecessors were shown the door for far less.

Sundowns appear to be giving Cardoso the benefit of the doubt because he guided them to continental glory last season. However, past achievements should not offer unlimited protection when the club fails to meet the bare minimum of its objectives.

Manqoba Mngqithi was sacked while Sundowns were still leading the Betway Premiership. A Carling Knockout defeat to Magesi FC, coupled with an unconvincing start to their Champions League campaign, contributed to his departure.

Rulani Mokwena also paid the price despite an impressive 2023/24 campaign in which Sundowns suffered just one defeat. He guided the team to the Champions League semi-finals, but a reported personality clash with sporting director Flemming Berg ultimately contributed to his exit.

What makes these departures particularly significant is that both coaches had already tasted continental success as assistants to Pitso Mosimane, winning the Champions League and the CAF Super Cup.

They had earned credit with Sundowns’ notoriously demanding supporters, yet that was not enough to save them when the club’s hierarchy wanted more. So, if failing to reach the Champions League group stage is not a sackable offence at Sundowns, then what is?

The Brazilians are among the giants of African football. Missing out on the group stage is a major setback for a club whose ambitions extend far beyond domestic dominance.

Their squad is assembled to compete for the biggest honours on the continent, and there must be consequences when those expectations are not met. That has been the precedent in the past, so why should Cardoso be exempt?

Only a domestic clean sweep will make up for this

Ask any Sundowns supporter whether they would prefer to win every domestic trophy or lift the Champions League, and most would choose the latter. That is the weight of expectation that comes with representing a club of Sundowns’ stature.

It is against this backdrop that I believe the messages coming out of the club between now and the end of the season risk becoming little more than a smokescreen. Only a domestic clean sweep will make up for this. Anything other than that is just cheap talk and a fake facade.

Cardoso should consider himself fortunate to still be in the job. His players are accustomed to distinctions on their report cards, yet their principal is now trying to convince them that an E symbol is good enough.

Sundowns management should not be kept captive by last season’s triumphant run. Winning the Champions League last season was a significant achievement, but it cannot become a permanent shield against criticism.

Football is a results-driven business, and no coach should be bigger than the expectations of the club they represent.

For Sundowns, continental glory is the ultimate benchmark. As reigning champions, this premature exit is a monumental disaster and there would be consequences at any other big club.