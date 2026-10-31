Sundowns thrash Durban City to reclaim top spot

Iqraam Rayners and Antonio van Wyk were also on target, while Jean Lwamba scored Durban City's consolation goal.

Mamelodi Sundowns returned to the top of the Betway Premiership standings after cruising to a convincing 4-1 victory over Durban City at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Saturday night.

Thabang Matuludi was the unlikely hero for the Brazilians, scoring his first two goals in Sundowns colours since joining the club from Polokwane City.

Iqraam Rayners and Antonio van Wyk were also on target, while Jean Lwamba scored Durban City’s consolation goal.

Sundowns started on the front foot and came close to breaking the deadlock in the 10th minute when Mailula’s effort was kept out by Frederick Asare, who produced a good save to turn the ball behind for a corner.

City had an opportunity of their own in the 25th minute after a poor clearance from Ricardo Goss, but Ethan Brooks failed to capitalise as he fired over the crossbar.

The visitors were made to pay for their missed opportunity when Matuludi opened the scoring in the 34th minute.

The right-back had already threatened moments earlier with a header that forced another save from Asare following a delivery from Nuno Santos.

However, Matuludi made no mistake from the resulting corner, rising above the City defence to power home Marcelo Allende’s delivery.

The former Polokwane City defender doubled his tally in the 66th minute to give Masandawna breathing space before Rayners extended their advantage to 3-0, finishing off a cross from Siyanda Ndlovu.

Eric Tinler’s side refused to go down without a fight, with Jean Lwamba pulling one back in the 86th minute to give the hosts a glimmer of hope.

Sundowns had the final say as Antonio van Wyk sealed the emphatic victory in injury time after being set up by Arthur Sales.

The result sees the Tshwane giants return to the summit of the Betway Premiership with 26 points from 10 matches, one point ahead of second-placed Orlando Pirates, who have a game in hand.