OPINION: Golden Tau proves why he’s one of Africa’s best

It was a magical night for Percy Tau, who was at the forefront of Al Ahly’s first leg Caf Champions League semi-final win against ES Setif on Saturday, with the South African being involved in all of the four goals for the Egyptians in the 4-0 triumph.

Tau’s display was quite exceptional, arguably his best since joining Pitso Mosimane’s team. It was, however, the kind of performance many South African fans have seen before, especially during his time at Sundowns.

Tau was always set for stardom and on Saturday night, he proved just that – he is a superstar.

He has had some outstanding moments at Al Ahly since joining the club last year, but on Saturday he performed at an even higher level and finally, I hope, he will have earned all the respect he so deserves from the Egyptians.

His first goal, a header, started the hiding and brought the fans inside the Al-Salam Stadium to the edge of their seats. But it was Ahly’s second goal that had “superstar” written all over it because of Tau’s assist, after he made a beautiful turn inside the box before letting the ball loose for Taher Mohamed to score.

Not any player in the world can turn so comfortably inside the box, especially when they are marked, but Tau made it look so simple.

That was followed by another intelligent pass to Mohamed Sherif, who got the Egyptians’ third goal of the match. Tau went on to wrap up the night with a close-range tap in for the fourth goal.

It was certainly a special night for the South African, who has been on a goal drought for some time now.

But, this performance has ensured Tau’s status as one of Africa’s very best. Most of us have seen this movie before – it is one of the reasons why English Premier League side Brighton bought him and he shone for Belgium sides Union SG, Club Brugge and Anderlecht.

May Tau, the “Lion of Judah”, continue to fly the South African flag and inspire the next generation of players.