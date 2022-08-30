Danie Toerien
2 minute read
30 Aug 2022
4:02 am
Opinion

The only way to save the moon, is to stay away

Danie Toerien

Rather just use the same studios for the TV production you did way back in the day – for the sake of continuity.

The only way to save the moon, is to stay away
CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - AUGUST 27: NASA's Artemis I rocket sits on launch pad 39-B at Kennedy Space Center as it is prepared for an unmanned flight around the moon on August 27, 2022 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The launch is scheduled for Monday between 8:33 am and 10:33 am and would be the furthest into space any vehicle intended for humans has ever traveled before. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
One small step for man, one giant leap for conspiracy theorists. That’s what I would say if I ever get the opportunity to set foot on the moon. Although the Artemis I spaceship, scheduled to be launched yesterday from Florida in the US, will not actually be taking people to walk on the moon, it is the Americans’ first leap to going back to the moon for the first time in 50 years. Well, that is if you believe that Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin actually did the moonwalk. Not being a conspiracy theorist myself, I do believe the original...

Read more on these topics