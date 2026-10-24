Ouaddou urges Pirates to dream of second Champions League title

"We have to dream big if you want to achieve something," said Ouaddou.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has urged his team to dream of winning a second CAF Champions League title.

This comes after the team qualified for the competition’s group stage. Pirates booked their place among Africa’s elite with a convincing 4-0 victory over African Stars at Orlando Amstel Arena on Friday, completing a 5-0 aggregate win.

Speaking after the game in Orlando, Ouaddou dedicated the win to the Pirates fans.

“I think it’s a big challenge for us, for me as well after what happened last season, after we couldn’t reach the group stages; this is a gift for our fans,” said Ouaddou.

The Buccaneers won their maiden CAF Champions League title in 1995, and Ouaddou has urged his players to believe they can bring home a second star.

“Now we have to be ambitious, to try and go far (in the competition). Why not? We have to dream big if you want to achieve something.

“As I said to the guys, let’s dream big; can we not bring back the second star if we work hard and remain professional? I think anything is possible in football.”

Following the victory against Stars, Pirates will now shift their focus to the Carling Knockout, where they face Milford FC in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.