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Ouaddou urges Pirates to dream of second Champions League title

Picture of Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

24 October 2026

10:05 am

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"We have to dream big if you want to achieve something," said Ouaddou.

Ouaddou urges Pirates to dream of second Champions League title

Abdeslam Ouaddou coach of Orlando Pirates celebrates with his players during the CAF Champions League 2026/27 2nd Preliminary Round 2nd Leg match against African Stars at Orlando Amstel Arena in Soweto on Friday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

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Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has urged his team to dream of winning a second CAF Champions League title.

This comes after the team qualified for the competition’s group stage. Pirates booked their place among Africa’s elite with a convincing 4-0 victory over African Stars at Orlando Amstel Arena on Friday, completing a 5-0 aggregate win.

Speaking after the game in Orlando, Ouaddou dedicated the win to the Pirates fans.

“I think it’s a big challenge for us, for me as well after what happened last season, after we couldn’t reach the group stages; this is a gift for our fans,” said Ouaddou.

The Buccaneers won their maiden CAF Champions League title in 1995, and Ouaddou has urged his players to believe they can bring home a second star.

“Now we have to be ambitious, to try and go far (in the competition). Why not? We have to dream big if you want to achieve something.

“As I said to the guys, let’s dream big; can we not bring back the second star if we work hard and remain professional? I think anything is possible in football.”

Following the victory against Stars, Pirates will now shift their focus to the Carling Knockout, where they face Milford FC in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

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CAF Champions league Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers)
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