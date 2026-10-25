Sundowns’ Cardoso expects heat after CAF disaster

'From now on, there will be a lot of fire on us. I'm pretty sure there will be a lot of fire on us,' he said.

Mamelodi Sundowns are bracing themselves for a backlash after suffering a disastrous exit from the CAF Champions League.

Shock Sundowns exit

The Brazilians crashed out in the second preliminary round after being held to a 1-1 draw by Wiliete SC at Loftus Versfeld last Friday.

The result saw the Angolan side progress on the away goals rule, leaving the reigning champions’ hopes of defending their continental crown in ashes.

It is the first time since 2015 that Sundowns have failed to reach the group stages, when they were eliminated by TP Mazembe.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso knows the heat will intensify following the club’s catastrophic elimination from Africa’s premier club competition.

“We need to stay united, committed to each other and be strong behind the doors of Chloorkop,” he said.

“From now on, there will be a lot of fire on us. I’m pretty sure there will be a lot of fire on us. How we become immune to that is exactly what will allow us to win more in the future.”

Despite winning the MTN8 and FIFA African-Asian Pacific Cup this season, but defending the Champions League was top on their list of priorities

The defeat left Cardoso visibly emotional, with the Portuguese coach acknowledging the magnitude of the club’s failure.

‘It’s a big punch in our face’

“We have won two trophies and we’re leading the league in South Africa but this one is a big knockout,” said a crestfallen Cardoso at Loftus Versfeld after the match.

“It’s a big punch in our face. What will make us stronger is how we’ll react because there are so many things to win. It’s a big punch on our faces, it’s on me, the players and everybody.

“As I understand that when we win everybody wins and when we lose, everybody loses. There are many reflections that we have to do together but what will speak for Sundowns is the greatness that will come after this defeat.”

Sundowns turn attention to Carling Knockout

Sundowns will have little time to dwell on their continental disappointment, with a home clash against Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout scheduled for Tuesday.

Cardoso insists the club can’t simply move on without acknowledging the significance of their Champions League exit.

“There’s so many competitions to play for but we obviously can’t forget what it means to be out of the Champions League,” Cardoso concluded.

“It’s hard for the club and it’s hard for the coaches. As you can imagine with me, it’s hard after being in the final three years in a row.

“Great empires also come from ashes. It was like that after the first world war, many countries grew and after the second world War, it was the same. Today is obviously a dark night, but it’s a dark night that has to give us the energy and purpose to move forward and build more.”