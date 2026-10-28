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Pirates get Steve Barker’s Simba in CAF Champions League draw

Picture of Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

28 October 2026

05:01 pm

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The draw for the group stages of the competition took place in Cairo on Wednesday.

Pirates get Barker’s Simba in Champions League draw

CAF Sponsor Branding Signage during the CAF Champions League Preliminary Round 2026/27 Draw in Cairo Photo: BackpagePix

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Orlando Pirates have learned who they will face in the CAF Champions League group stages.

The draw for the group stages of the competition took place in Cairo on Wednesday.

The Buccaneers have been drawn in Group C alongside RS Berkane of Morocco, Colombe Sportive from Cameroon, and Tanzanian giants Simba SC, who are coached by South Africa’s Steve Barker.

Pirates booked their place in the group stages after easing past Namibian champions African Stars with a 5-0 win on aggregate.

Rulani Mokwena’s Pyramids are in Group D and have been pitted against Al Hilal, Horoya and MAS de Fes, who have former Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa on their books.

The first round of matches are scheduled to get underway from 27-29 November.

Group A:

Esperance
Petro Atletico
FC Nouadhibou
Wiliete SC

Group B:

Zamalek
Young Africans
MC Alger
Club Africain

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Group C:

RS Berkane
Simba SC
Orlando Pirates
Colombe Sportive

Group D:

Pyramids FC
Al Hilal
Horoya
MAS de Fes

Read more on these topics

CAF Champions league Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Zamalek
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