Pirates get Steve Barker’s Simba in CAF Champions League draw

The draw for the group stages of the competition took place in Cairo on Wednesday.
Orlando Pirates have learned who they will face in the CAF Champions League group stages.
The draw for the group stages of the competition took place in Cairo on Wednesday.
The Buccaneers have been drawn in Group C alongside RS Berkane of Morocco, Colombe Sportive from Cameroon, and Tanzanian giants Simba SC, who are coached by South Africa’s Steve Barker.
Pirates booked their place in the group stages after easing past Namibian champions African Stars with a 5-0 win on aggregate.
Rulani Mokwena’s Pyramids are in Group D and have been pitted against Al Hilal, Horoya and MAS de Fes, who have former Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa on their books.
The first round of matches are scheduled to get underway from 27-29 November.
Group A:
Esperance
Petro Atletico
FC Nouadhibou
Wiliete SC
Group B:
Zamalek
Young Africans
MC Alger
Club Africain
Group C:
RS Berkane
Simba SC
Orlando Pirates
Colombe Sportive
Group D:
Pyramids FC
Al Hilal
Horoya
MAS de Fes