Pirates get Steve Barker’s Simba in CAF Champions League draw

The draw for the group stages of the competition took place in Cairo on Wednesday.

Orlando Pirates have learned who they will face in the CAF Champions League group stages.

The draw for the group stages of the competition took place in Cairo on Wednesday.

The Buccaneers have been drawn in Group C alongside RS Berkane of Morocco, Colombe Sportive from Cameroon, and Tanzanian giants Simba SC, who are coached by South Africa’s Steve Barker.

Pirates booked their place in the group stages after easing past Namibian champions African Stars with a 5-0 win on aggregate.

Rulani Mokwena’s Pyramids are in Group D and have been pitted against Al Hilal, Horoya and MAS de Fes, who have former Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa on their books.

The first round of matches are scheduled to get underway from 27-29 November.

Group A:

Esperance

Petro Atletico

FC Nouadhibou

Wiliete SC

Group B:

Zamalek

Young Africans

MC Alger

Club Africain

Group C:

RS Berkane

Simba SC

Orlando Pirates

Colombe Sportive

Group D:

Pyramids FC

Al Hilal

Horoya

MAS de Fes