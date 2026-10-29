Barker excited to face Orlando Pirates in Champions League

"I'm excited to be playing against Orlando Pirates," said Barker.

Simba SC head coach Steve Barker has reacted to the CAF Champions League group-stage draw that pitted his team against Orlando Pirates.

The draw for the competition’s group stages took place in Cairo on Wednesday.

“I’m excited to be playing against Orlando Pirates. I’ve always had many battles against them back in South Africa, so they’re also a really good team, having won the Premiership in South Africa last season, so a tough opponent,” Barker told Azam TV.

Pirates are South Africa’s sole remaining representative in the premier continental tournament this season, following the shock elimination of rival Mamelodi Sundowns by Wiliete of Angola.

Joining Simba and Pirates in Group C are RS Berkane of Morocco and Colombe Sportive from Cameroon, who are making their debut in this competition.

“I’m very familiar with RS Berkane, as Simba is with the Confederation Cup, and when I was with Stellenbosch, we also played them.

“And then obviously whenever there’s a newcomer to the Champions League in Colombe, from Cameroon, they’ll also be a challenge. It’s going to be a very challenging group for us, but if you want to reach the far end of such tournaments, you have to get through the group stages regardless of the opposition,” Barker added.



“We have to find a way to ensure that we qualify for the knockout stages. I’m very excited overall and really looking forward to it.”

The first round of matches is scheduled to get underway from 27-29 November.