Phakaaathi

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi

Pirates rout hapless Stars to reach Champions League group stage

Picture of Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

23 October 2026

10:14 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Pirates led 2-0 at the half-time break.

Pirates rout hapless Stars to reach Champions League group stage

Evidence Makgopa celebrates goal during the CAF Champions League 2026/27 2nd Preliminary Round 2nd Leg match between Orlando Pirates and African Stars at Orlando Amstel Arena in Soweto on Friday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Orlando Pirates qualified for the 2026/27 CAF Champions League group stage after beating African Stars 4-0 on the night (and 5-0 on aggregate) in the second leg of the second qualifier at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Friday.

The Buccaneers started the game positively and created several opportunities in the first half, and Stars only registered one shot at goal, and it was also off target.

Bulelani Sigomoshe made a brilliant run on the right flank in the 12th minute and looked for Evidence Makgopa with a cutback, but the Stars defence intervened.

Few seconds later, Makgopa found some space in a good area and unleashed a powerful shot towards goal, but was denied by goalkeeper Mervin Kasetura.

The breakthrough eventually arrived in the 18th minute when Thapelo Mokobodi found the net, rewarding Pirates for their sustained attacking pressure.

Ten minutes later, Mokobodi came close to grabbing his brace after spotting the Kasetura off his line, but his curling shot went narrowly wide of goal, much to the relief of the goalkeeper.

The visitors looked rattled by the early goal from Pirates and they applied a low block and left only one man upfront and as a result they failed to create any meaningful attacks.

Evidence Makgopa tried to direct Tshepang Moremi’s low cross towards goal in the 43rd, but his shot went just wide. It didn’t take long for Makgopa to find the net though, as he doubled the Buccaneers on the stroke of half-time with a low shot.

Pirates led 2-0 at the break.

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou introduced Kabelo Kgositsile and Mpho Padime for Thalente Mbatha respectively at the start of the second half. This proved to be a stroke of genius from the Moroccan coach as it took less than a minute for one of his substitutes, Padime, to make an impact as he tripled Pirates’ lead with a nice finish from a Makgopa cross.

RELATED ARTICLES

Makgopa would later complete his brace and make it 4-0 for Pirates in the 77th minute, and that proved to be the final nail in the Stars’ coffin.

Read more on these topics

CAF Champions league Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers)
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Missed targets and lifestyle audits: Here’s how Saps performed in the last financial year
Elections 2026 Here’s how MK party’s latest leadership change could affect them at the polls
News Thembisile Hani denies links to Tshwane’s contaminated treatment plant
Politics MK party fires eighth secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo
News ANC carries ‘heightened responsibility’, says party as it publicly scolds Mantashe

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News