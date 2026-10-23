Pirates’ Ouaddou gives update on Pedersen ahead of Stars clash

"There are no issues with Sebastian; I'm happy with his commitment," said Ouaddou.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has explained why new striker Sebastian Pedersen has had limited game time at the club.

Pedersen joined Pirates from Norwegian second-tier outfit Sogndal IF at the beginning of the season, and there were high expectations that he would solve the Buccaneers’ scoring problem.

The 27-year-old, however, has found game time hard to come by at Pirates with Yanela Mbuthuma, Boitumelo Radiopane and Evidence Makgopa being preferred upfront by Ouaddou.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday ahead of their crucial CAF Champions League preliminary round second-leg clash against African Stars, Ouaddou explained that the technical team is taking a measured approach to ensure Pedersen is ready for the rigours of South African football.

“There are no issues with Sebastian; I’m happy with his commitment, I’m happy about his integration, we are doing everything to help him,” Ouaddou explained.

‘I don’t want to burn him’

“As I said, we have many strikers in that area. For sure, he’s working very hard in training; we are trying to give him really 90 minutes in the legs, with the impact players, and he’s doing well. So I’m just waiting for the right moment to bring him into our team. I’m sure he’s somebody who is going to help us.

“At the same time, I already spoke about this issue: when you come into a new environment, it’s very important to bring the player in at the right time. I don’t want to burn the player, so we have to analyse the right moment to bring him in, to help the team,” the coach added as he detailed the careful management process. “He’s close. What I’m seeing in training, he’s doing great things,” added Ouaddou.

Ouaddou could unleash Pedersen when Pirates take on African Stars at the Orlando Amstel Arena as the Buccaneers look to qualify for the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

Having won the first leg 1-0, Pirates only need to avoid defeat to advance, while a one-goal victory for the visitors would level the aggregate score and send the tie straight to a penalty shootout.

A win by two or more goals would see Stars progress to the next round of the competition.



Kick-off is at 8pm.